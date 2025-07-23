Dubai, UAE – BurJuman Mall, part of the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group, launched B Hive early 2025, a much-loved and fast-growing lifestyle that combines a co-working space for professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs with a chill-and-play zone designed for professionals and young adults aged 14+. Located on Level 3, B Hive reflects the mall’s evolving vision to cater to Dubai’s growing need for accessible, inclusive, and experience-led urban spaces.

Following the successful launch of B Hub in 2024, which offered collaborative and learning engagements to the community, B Hive is the latest addition to the mall’s third-floor transformation into a lifestyle-led destination. A go-to place for productivity and fun, the space hosts collaborative workdays as well as serves as a creative escape, reimagining the traditional mall environment.

Since opening earlier this year, the space has attracted an average of 6,000 visitors per month, quickly becoming a favourite among students, freelancers, and young professionals. The co-working zone spans approximately 4,027 sq ft with seating for up to 90 people, offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and workspaces, all complimentary for members who register through the mall's official website and receive a personal QR code. Adjacent to this is the chill-and-play zone, covering around 3,194 sq ft with a capacity for 70 people, where young adults can relax, play games, create content, or simply unwind in a safe and welcoming environment.

Adding to the vibrancy of B Hive is the arrival of Bo’s Coffee, a coffee kiosk renowned for its handcrafted brews made from beans sourced in the Philippines. Widely appreciated by coffee enthusiasts, Bo’s Coffee enhances the B Hive offering by providing a high-quality café experience that uplifts focused work, informal meetings, and social interactions, aligning seamlessly with the mall’s vision of delivering lifestyle-driven, purpose-built spaces.

The integration of Bo’s Coffee into B Hive reinforces BurJuman Mall’s commitment to creating spaces that serve practical needs as well as inspiring creativity, connection, and collaboration.

B Hive represents another milestone in BurJuman Mall’s mission to stay attuned to the evolving needs of its diverse visitors, blending retail, and customer interaction under one roof.

About BurJuman Mall

BurJuman Mall is one of Dubai’s most iconic and longstanding shopping and lifestyle destinations, located in the heart of Al Mankhool, Bur Dubai. Since opening in 1991, the mall has evolved into a vibrant hub that blends heritage with modernity, offering a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment.

Spanning over 75,000 SQM, the mall features more than 200 stores, anchored by leading international and regional brands including Home Box, Off/Price, Centrepoint, Max Fashion, R&B, Brands for Less, Sharaf DG, Emax and LC Waikiki. It also houses VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet, a hypermarket, and an eclectic range of culinary offerings. Key attractions like the Food Pavilion, B Hub, and B Hive serve as vibrant spaces for the customers.

Centrally located with direct connectivity to Dubai Metro and major highways, BurJuman Mall enjoys a high footfall from a densely populated and diverse catchment area. Beyond retail, the development includes a business tower and residences, making it a truly integrated urban destination.

As a landmark deeply rooted in the city's culture, BurJuman Mall continues to be a place where community thrives, celebrating connection, diversity, and shared experiences.