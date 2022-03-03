Dubai, UAE,: As part of its continuous commitment towards social inclusion and efforts in integrating people of determination into the community, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is establishing classrooms for the youth at the UAE’s Rashid Center for the Determined Ones for the third consecutive year.

In his comments, Mr Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: "By sponsoring the Rashid Center for the Determined Ones, we are taking another step toward ensuring equal rights and inclusion for children with disabilities and their families in the United Arab Emirates." We will make every effort to support the Rashid Center and foster a sense of community and solidarity among the youngsters, assisting them in becoming useful members of society. It is up to every one of us to contribute to the greater good and secure a brighter future.

"His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum, Acting Chairman of Rashid Centre the Determined Ones, said: "We thank Azizi Group and are grateful for their support for the past four years. Sponsors are what gives us strength - without them, we would be unable to achieve our goals. Our special children rely on the valuable support of partners such as Azizi to continue their education and therapy at the Centre.”

The Rashid Center for the Determined Ones is a humanitarian organisation that has provided high-quality, integrated education services and therapies for children with special needs since its inception in 1994. As a unique establishment in the UAE that provides a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to special education, the centre adheres to international standards of excellence in education and therapy at all levels.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com