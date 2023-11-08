Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its ongoing partnership with Al Meera Kitchens LLC to supply and install kitchen, wardrobe, and vanity cabinets for 6 buildings in the fourth phase of its flagship project, Riviera in MBR City.

Al Meera, the region’s leading manufacturer of kitchen, wardrobe, and vanity systems, has the capacity of producing more than 30,000 kitchens and 200,000 wardrobes annually at quality standards that compete with – and surpass - well-established European products. Catering to all tastes with more than 1،000 different colour and design options, Al Meera’s team of specialists has over 41 years of experience in the field.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to build on our collaboration with Al Meera Kitchens, a homegrown UAE brand much like ourselves and one of the most renowned names in the industry whose ethos reflects our brand and the uniqueness of Riviera. At Azizi, our mandate is to provide the best products and services to ensure real added value for our investors and end-users; we look forward to delivering above and beyond our promises.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi has already completed over 40 out of the 75 buildings in its master planned community Riviera.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

