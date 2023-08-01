Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the sale of 99% of its 762 Beach Oasis units, comprising studios, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom residences. Beach Oasis is a vibrant mixed-use community with two buildings in one of the emirate’s most dynamic and youthful areas, Dubai Studio City.

A modern low-rise residential community, Beach Oasis features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “The remarkably rapid pace at which our Beach Oasis units are selling out is a testament to its outstanding value proposition. We now look forward to releasing the remainder of the units, which we’ve saved for last, and completing this exceptionally well-thought-out development. Beach Oasis stands as an extraordinary project, thoughtfully designed to cater to the vibrant lifestyles of today’s younger generation.”

Just a short drive from the Expo site on Hessa Street, near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com