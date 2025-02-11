Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Azizi Neila, located in the highly acclaimed growth corridor of Al Furjan, is now 99% sold.

Among the 31 nationalities that have purchased units, Emiratis comprise the largest demographic at 20%. Investors from Western and European countries, such as the UK, US, and Canada, account for 45%, while those from South Asian nations represent 25%. Meanwhile, buyers from the MENA region, including Egypt and Jordan, contribute 9%.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are immensely proud of Neila’s extraordinary success, with 99% of its units now having been sold so soon after its launch. This overwhelming demand underscores the strong appeal of the Al Furjan community and Neila’s distinctive blend of modern, family-centric living. It is a testament to our commitment to developing well-connected, lifestyle-enhancing residences that meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. With only a few prime units remaining, we look forward to their release as we continue setting new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate landscape.”

Azizi Neila, situated in the vibrant Al Furjan community, offers an exceptional blend of modern urban living and tranquillity. This fast-growing development features stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, complemented by lifestyle amenities and leisure facilities. With seamless access to Dubai’s metro line and major highways, residents enjoy hassle-free commutes while living in a peaceful, family-friendly environment, Neila’s prime location ensures easy access to key shopping destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Marina Mall, as well as proximity to business hubs including Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com