Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, bagged four prestigious awards at the 2022 World Business Outlook Awards, which recognises corporate enterprises for industry mastery, leadership talents, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success, and potential in an international forum. The developer was awarded in four categories, namely 'Leading Residential and Commercial Properties Developer UAE 2022,’ ‘Leading Real Estate and Lifestyle Developer UAE 2022,' ‘Most Customer-Centric Real Estate Firm UAE 2022,' and 'Most Transparent Private Developer UAE 2022’. The World Business Outlook Awards highlights the perseverance and credibility of its honourees.

These awards recognise Azizi Developments' exceptional capabilities in project development and shaping the UAE’s real estate landscape, as well as its diverse project portfolio and construction innovation, operational excellence, sustainability, delivery, customer centricity and transparency.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: "We thank the organisers of the World Business Outlook Awards for these highly esteemed commendations, which recognise our portfolio of premium mixed-use developments and operational merits, particularly in the realms of customer centricity and transparency."

“We strive to develop carefully designed, innovative world-class homes that are sustainable, ROI-inclined, and that add distinguished value to our investors’ and end users’ lifestyles. We share Dubai's vision of setting the foundation for future generations' success and are taking major strides in catalysing the emirate’s development,” he added.

One of the projects considered by the award committee was Riviera, it’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in the highly sought-after MBR City. Recently, Azizi Developments announced that their 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, which is located in the heart of their mega-project Riviera, will be completed much sooner than expected. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and is easily accessible via its lagoon walk, Azizi’s lagoon will be a lively space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.