Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City is now 98% complete. Located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after, rapidly growing residential areas, the development, which features studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, was planned to be delivered toward the end of Q3 2025, but will now be completed sooner, ahead of schedule.

Construction is on the verge of finalization. All structural, blockwork, internal plaster, tiling, HVAC, MEP, swimming pool, façade, and elevator works have been successfully finished. External works and overall finishes are advancing rapidly, both currently also at 98%, with a total of 182 skilled professionals deployed on-site.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to witness Azizi Vista nearing full completion, a reflection of our unrelenting commitment to timely delivery, superior quality, and operational excellence. Its completion represents yet another major milestone in our journey of enriching lifestyles and shaping Dubai’s urban fabric through developments that embody thoughtful design and meticulous craftsmanship.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.