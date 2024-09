Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 56% construction completion of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential areas. Featuring studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences, the development’s projected completion date is set for Q2 of 2025.

The project’s progress is moving swiftly, with overall finishes being at 37%. Structural work is now fully complete, blockwork stands at 99%, internal plaster at 95%, and HVAC and MEP systems at 60% and 53%, respectively. The workforce has been expanded to 562 to maintain the pace of construction.

Mr. Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Chief Development Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We take great pride in the rapid and high-quality progress of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City. Thanks to our strong collaborations, advanced construction techniques, and commitment to excellence, this project is coming to life with remarkable precision and speed. The dedication of our contractors, suppliers, and partners is crucial in transforming our vision of a thoughtfully designed, well-located community into a reality.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

