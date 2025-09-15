Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Creek Views III, its luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City, has now reached 41%. The project remains on track for its delivery in Q3 2026.

Structural works have been completed, while blockwork and internal plastering stand at 81% and 35% respectively. Tiling, MEP, and HVAC activities are progressing at 2%, 42% and 44%, with elevator installations at 1% and overall finishes at 19%. A total of 481 personnel are currently deployed on-site.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Creek Views III, in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City, combines a prime location with thoughtful design and modern amenities, enhancing daily living and creating lasting value for investors. The project reflects our commitment to quality, reliable delivery, and the development of communities that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global real estate hub. We are delighted with its progress and look forward to delivering ahead of schedule.”

Creek Views III is the latest addition to Azizi Creek Views in Dubai Healthcare City. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises a total of 290 units including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with other lifestyle-centered amenities, including two rejuvenating pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and dedicated areas, for BBQ, yoga, and children’s play.

Dubai Healthcare City is a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

