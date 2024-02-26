As part of the wider framework agreement, RAK Ceramics will also supply Azizi’s Dubai projects with premium bathroom mixers and accessories through its German fitting company KLUDI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed a two-year MoU with RAK Ceramics, the worldwide leading lifestyle solution provider based in the UAE, for the provision of tiles, sanitary ware, premium bathroom mixers, and accessories.

Founded in 1989 in Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Ceramics has positioned itself as a global leader known for its excellence in crafting high-quality ceramic and porcelain products. The company offers a diverse array, including tiles and slabs suitable for residential and commercial settings, sanitary ware, and tableware. With a robust international footprint and global manufacturing facilities, RAK Ceramics is deeply committed to innovation, sustainability, and maintaining stringent quality benchmarks. In 2022, RAK Ceramics acquired KLUDI, the renowned German fitting specialist and water expert boasting over a century of expertise.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to once again join forces with RAK Ceramics for the supply of premium sanitaryware and beyond, now in the context of a much larger, 2-year memorandum of understanding. Our dedication to incorporating unrivaled modern luxury into our projects serves as the cornerstone of our design and construction philosophy, a commitment that sets us apart and permeates every facet of our developments, ensuring a distinctive and elevated experience for our residents and stakeholders. We look forward to collaborating more closely with RAK Ceramics on several of our projects, with many project-specific procurement announcements to follow in due course.”

Mr. Abdallah Massaad, CEO of RAK Ceramics, added: “As a homegrown UAE brand, RAK Ceramics is honored to collaborate with Azizi Developments on their current and future projects. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality aligns perfectly with Azizi's vision of unparalleled modern luxury. We are excited to contribute our premium lifestyle solutions and beyond to some of the most ambitious projects, which will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy in our country. Moreover, we will provide German quality and high end design faucets and bathroom accessories, through Kludi, one of the top European brands, recently integrated into our group of companies.”

RAK Ceramics is set to supply high-end tiles, sanitary ware, premium bathroom mixers, and accessories for Azizi Developments' upcoming projects throughout Dubai, including notable developments such as Azizi Venice, Riviera, and more.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramic’ brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 26 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

For further information about RAK Ceramics, please contact:

Marco Borghi - DGM Corporate and Product Communications

Email: marco.borghi@rakceramics.com