Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Pearl, its recently launched development in Dubai’s growth corridor, Al Furjan, is now 80% complete.

Pearl’s structure, blockwork, and internal plaster are now 100% complete, with MEP and tiling work at 75%, HVAC at 85%, and façade and elevator installations at 83% and 94%, respectively. The final finishes are now at 74%. The anticipated completion is scheduled for Q1 2024.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “The outstandingly swift progress we’re making at Pearl excites us all at Azizi Developments, with us being well positioned for its scheduled completion by the end of Q1 2024. Pearl’s strategic location, impeccable architectural design, flawless construction, and extensive array of premium amenities within and surrounding the building will all significantly elevate the living experiences of those who will make these stunning residences their new home.”

Pearl, nestled within a booming community amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just seven minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Pearl offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com