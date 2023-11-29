Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by incorporating state-of-the-art Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) and implementing a Building Management System (BMS) supplied by Siemens, the globally renowned German-based technology company, for six buildings in the fourth phase of its mega-project, Riviera.

Azizi Developments has solidified its pursuit of enhanced innovation and sustainability through a strategic partnership with Siemens' Smart Infrastructure division in September 2023. This agreement is poised to tackle urbanization and climate change by synergizing energy systems with building and industry solutions. Siemens leads the charge in devising smart, adaptable infrastructures for the future, offering an integrated portfolio that encompasses the entire energy spectrum — from production to consumption, facilitating customer success and community advancement while prioritizing the protection of our environment.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: "With the UAE at the forefront of COP28 discussions, our collaboration with Siemens is a testament to our proactive approach in shaping eco-conscious urban spaces. We are integrating sophisticated Siemens technologies in Riviera's upcoming phase, reflecting our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. This strategic move brings cutting-edge efficiency to our developments and signals a new benchmark for environmentally conscious construction in the region,”

Azizi Developments and Siemens’ partnership aligns with the UAE’s vision of creating low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure and communities, and ultimately achieving global sustainability targets.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.