Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is announcing that Park Avenue lll, part of the prestigious Park Avenue project in the highly sought-after MBR City, is at 82% and on track for its scheduled Q4 2023 completion. Comprising 372 homes and 29 retail units within buildings featuring fully equipped gyms and swimming pools, Park Avenue is a vibrant and well-connected residential community strategically located in one of Dubai’s most growth-inclined, sought-after, and well-connected areas.

Work is rapidly progressing on Park Avenue lll, with overall structure and blockwork having been completed and internal plaster being at 99%. Tiling, HVAC, and MEP now stand at 76%, 80%, and 83%, respectively, while the swimming pool is at 62%. The total workforce is 414, and overall finishes are now 64% complete.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable progress we achieved in just a month at our prestigious Park Avenue III project. Our proactive and meticulous approach to material sourcing and our strategic partnerships with industry-leading contractors have been instrumental in driving our success. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and collaborating with esteemed industry pioneers, we have expedited our construction schedule and elevated the benchmark for quality. Guided by precision and fueled by unwavering devotion, every brick laid and every beam raised stand as a testament to the accelerated progress shaping Park Avenue III’s future, promises a lifestyle of unparalleled excellence to those who will call it home.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible, and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquility of their community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

