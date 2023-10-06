Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that its prestigious Park Avenue II, part of the Park Avenue project situated in MBR City, is now 98% complete, showcasing swift construction progress towards fulfilling its Q4 2023 completion schedule. Park Avenue is a vibrant and well-connected residential community strategically located in one of Dubai’s most growth-inclined, sought-after, and well-connected areas, comprising 372 homes and 29 retail units within buildings that feature their own fully equipped gyms and swimming pools.

Work at Park Avenue II is progressing at full speed, with structure, blockwork, internal plaster, and tiling being 100% complete; HVAC and MEP being at 99%; external works being at 98%; and the swimming pool and façade being 99% finalized. The overall manpower across all Park Avenue buildings is now 425.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled with Park Avenue II’s rapid progress and look forward to its scheduled completion within just weeks. Park Avenue stands proudly as an embodiment of refined luxury, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to redefine the standards of opulence in real estate. It serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, offering residents a truly one-of-a-kind lifestyle that combines modern elegance with unparalleled comfort, making it a haven where dreams meet reality.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquillity of their community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

Near Park Avenue, Azizi Developments launched Rêve within its 24-building, ultra-luxury phase in Riviera. The developer has also recently completed 6,000 units across 30 buildings in Riviera, its prestigious MBR City community, located near Park Avenue, and the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

