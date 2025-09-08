Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Tower 1, a premium commercial development strategically located in the outstandingly well-connected Al Jaddaf. The unveiling will take place on Wednesday, the 10th of September, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, from 9:00 AM till 7:00 PM. Alongside this launch, Azizi will also be introducing new, previously unseen residential towers within Milan Heights, part of Azizi Milan, the developer’s fashion-forward, nature- and sustainability-focused master planned community on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), inspired by the timeless charm of the Milanese lifestyle.

Azizi Tower 1 is designed as a purpose-built commercial hub, offering customizable 500 – 2,000 sq. m. layouts tailored to businesses of all sizes, including offices, retail, clinics and more. Comprising three basement levels, a ground floor, four podiums, and fifteen office floors, the tower features a contemporary façade, modern interiors, secured parking, advanced surveillance, and energy-efficient cooling systems.

Community amenities include cafés and restaurants, retail outlets, a rooftop garden, a worship hall, ample parking spaces, and dedicated storage areas, ensuring a comprehensive and vibrant work environment. The project is positioned to cater to a wide range of enterprises, from startups to multinational corporations, seeking efficiency, visibility, and growth in one of the emirate’s most dynamic, easily accessible districts.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Tower 1 reflects our vision to contribute to Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem by delivering future-ready commercial spaces that prioritize connectivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Alongside new building releases in Milan Heights, Azizi Tower 1 highlights our dedication to creating landmark developments that fuse strategic location, purposeful architecture, and lasting value for our investors and end-users.”

Situated beside Creek Metro Station and benefitting from swift links to Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai International Airport, and Downtown Dubai, Azizi Tower 1 is destined to be among the city’s most advantageously placed addresses.

Azizi Milan, guided by the principles of sustainability, nature, and the aesthetic refinement of Italian fashion, brings the essence of Italy’s Milan to Dubai. Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40 million square feet in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire country. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created. Located on the iconic Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects several emirates – Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility. Adding to its location’s appeal, the community is just a short walk from the nearest future Blue Line metro station.

Milan Heights, nestled within this flagship development, is a vibrant residential district that embodies modernity and elegance. Offering studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, it is designed to balance contemporary design with functional living. The project is complemented by a wide range of thoughtfully integrated amenities, including six infinity swimming pools, a lagoon-inspired pool, five kids’ pools, rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, a fully equipped fitness center, jogging and bicycle tracks, saunas, jacuzzis, steam rooms, a multipurpose hall, barbecue areas, children’s play areas, ample parking, and 24-hour security. The development also features over 20,000 square meters of retail space, providing residents with everyday convenience and an active, community-oriented lifestyle.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

