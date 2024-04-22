Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Galaxy Metal Industries, the renowned UAE-based manufacturer, to assemble and install premium indoor and outdoor signages, as well as those for apartment directions at Azizi’s Creek Views II in Dubai Healthcare City and Amber in Al Furjan.

Founded in the UAE in 2012, Galaxy Metal Industries is a leading provider of metal fabrication solutions, serving diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. Renowned for its high-quality products, the company employs advanced technologies to ensure precision and efficiency in manufacturing as part of its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Galaxy Metal Industries for the manufacturing and installation of a multitude of premium signages. We understand that every detail matters and have an unwavering commitment to strive for perfection, as part of which we are excited to leverage the expertise of this outstanding homegrown manufacturer. It is through partnerships with such renowned and well-established suppliers that we make strides in ensuring quality craftsmanship and setting new benchmarks for excellence.”

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. The project comprises 587 residences across 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom apartments, and 35 two-bedroom residences. Strategically located in the most central part of the city and offering excellent connectivity, Creek Views II features two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among other premium amenities.

Situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city, Amber is nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores. Just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and the same distance from Al Furjan metro station, it is in one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

