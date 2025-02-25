Dubai, UAE: Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has donated AED 3 billion, the largest charitable contribution ever made by a private entity in the United Arab Emirates, to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

On the historic donation, Mr. Mirwais Azizi explained: “Thirty-one years ago, I moved to Dubai with my family to start a new life. As I reflect on my personal – and business-journey in these years, I feel a deep sense of gratitude. The city has given me so much that I am grateful for. I came to Dubai as a self-made millionaire with many ideas and dreams. Here, I was able to realise most of my aspirations, as attested by the multi-billion portfolio of our group of companies today. But more importantly, it is the benefits that my children and family have enjoyed in this emirate that I value the most. I have raised seven children here. They have all attended Dubai’s Al Mawakeb school and the girls went on to attend university here as well. I was a busy man and travelled very frequently. But not once did I have to worry about my family’s safety and security back home. It is the one city where doors can be kept unlocked without the slightest concern for unlawful intrusion or theft. At school, my children always told me stories of how their teachers were professional and kind, treating kids like their parents would. And whenever healthcare needs arose, I don’t recall ever having to go through any more trouble than a 30-minute wait time to see a doctor. And of course, as a father of girls, the safety of family members outside of our home was paramount, but there was never any reason to worry. Even guests – of which we always had many – were always easy to host and entertain. All these are elements of a good, happy and rewarding lifestyle that only Dubai grants to people who choose to come here to live, work and visit here. And at the heart of this success lies the benevolent role of the man whose vision and leadership have made Dubai the envy of the world – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

“Tragically, over two years ago, my second daughter, Farishta, was diagnosed with cancer. A first round of treatment was successful but then about 7 months ago her cancer relapsed and then, on the 29th of October last year, succumbing to the will of the Almighty, my dear Farishta passed away. We buried her here in Dubai – a home she had loved growing up. I now feel even closer to this city, having interred a piece of my heart in its soil, like the link between the body and the soul. Farishta’s passing has also reignited my passion for charity work to help those in need. Sometimes it takes a loss of such magnitude to be reminded of the shared humanity that connects us all”, he continued.

The AED 3 billion donation will be allocated to establishing a dedicated Health District in Dubai, which includes a hospital, an advanced medical research center, a physician training facility, and additional endowed buildings. These facilities are designed for long-term use, providing essential healthcare and professional development resources to underprivileged communities.

The Fathers’ Endowment initiative is focused on celebrating the role parents play and fostering kindness and solidarity by creating a sustainable fund. Proceeds from this will be used to provide treatment and healthcare services for the poor and needy, reinforcing a culture of compassion and philanthropy. This effort builds on the success of the Mother’s Endowment campaign, to which Azizi Developments contributed AED 600 million in 2024 to develop educational institutions.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi has also announced his USD 500 million donation with which a landmark medical complex in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Farishta Azizi Medical City, will be constructed. This non-profit institution will feature a 400-bed cancer treatment center, a dedicated 200-bed maternity and gynecology hospital, an orphanage accommodating up to 10,000 children, a medical university, a nursing school, and other essential facilities.

Azizi’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts extend across the UAE and globally, focusing on sustainability, equality, health, and support for sporting events. The group has partnered with and made generous donations to various social inclusion facilities, such as the Rashid Centre for the Determined Ones for six consecutive years, the Al Jalila Foundation to which Azizi has given AED 10 million, the Dubai Autism Center, the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025, and the Special Needs Future Development Center. Among its significant contributions, the company has donated AED 100 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, aiding the fight against world hunger and malnutrition. Notably, the developer has served as the pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for eight years to date.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

