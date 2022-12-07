Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has joined forces with Zenith Water Heater, providers of the first water heater manufactured in the Middle East with Glass Line Technology, for the supply of premium water heaters for the third phase of Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired, waterfront mega project, Riviera in MBR City. The procured water heaters are among the highest-rated in the industry.

Zenith’s water heaters are designed, manufactured, distributed, and serviced with a philosophy that emphasises safety, reliability, and outstanding value through the implementation of the latest technology.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to have Zenith on board for the supply of some of the best, state-of-the-art water heaters for Riviera’s third phase. We’ve intensified our procurement efforts in terms of both quality and quantity to further advance in our overarching mission of enriching lives, in accordance with, and often exceeding, global best practices.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries. Recently, the developer has handed over the first seven buildings in the first phase of Riviera, as well as Creek Views I, its 634-unit project situated in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 5,000+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com