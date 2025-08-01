Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Beach Oasis - its vibrant mixed-use community in the dynamic, rapidly growing Dubai Studio City - has reached 94% completion. The project is progressing as scheduled, with its handover set for Q3 2025.

Structural, blockwork, and internal plastering works have all been completed, while tiling, HVAC, and MEP activities now stand at 94%, 99%, and 94% respectively. Façade and swimming pool works are nearing completion at 98% and 88%, with overall finishes at 90%. Elevator installations have reached 71%, and external procedures are progressing steadily at 44%. A total of 1,325 personnel are currently deployed on-site to ensure timely, high-quality delivery.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are thrilled with the momentum at Beach Oasis, and we look forward to its imminent handover. This development reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality homes on schedule and with outstanding attention to detail. With its prime location and lifestyle-focused amenities, Beach Oasis is shaping up to be one of Dubai Studio City’s most sought-after communities.”

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.