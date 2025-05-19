Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that 65% of the released units at Azizi Central, its contemporary residential development strategically located in Al Furjan, have been sold, with the handover scheduled for Q4 2025.

Among the 31 represented nationalities, Western and European investors - including those of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada – comprise the largest share at 28%. MENA buyers, such as citizens of Egypt, Algeria, Iran, and Turkey, contribute 20%, while South Asian nationals, particularly from India and Pakistan, make up 15%. Another 7% are Emirati nationals, with the rest attributed to other international buyers, including those from the Philippines, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan - a reflection of Azizi Central’s global appeal and strategic positioning in one of Dubai’s most connected and vibrant growth corridors.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: "We’re proud to see such strong demand for Azizi Central, with 65% of units already sold to investors from diverse nationalities. This milestone highlights Al Furjan’s appeal as a connected, vibrant community and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class developments in Dubai’s most promising locations. With steady construction progress, we look forward to handing over a project that combines design excellence with lifestyle convenience."

Azizi Central offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements. The development, which boasts stylish exteriors and interiors, blending comfort with sophistication, features a host of amenities, including landscaped walk-in areas, a state-of-the-art gym, separate pools for adults and children, an outdoor seating area, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities. The development also offers a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and various leisure preferences.

Residents will enjoy excellent connectivity to Dubai’s major highways, and Al Furjan Metro Station is just a few minutes away. Key destinations such as Expo City Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah are within close reach, ensuring convenience and accessibility.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice.

