Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is welcoming Ramadan with unmatched limited-time promotional offers to run throughout the month, supporting the spirit of togetherness and prosperity that the season represents.

As part of its Ramadan offers, Azizi is gifting investors 4 years of free service charges and 2% DLD fee waivers across all of its projects. Moreover, the developer is releasing some of its most sought-after, previously unseen and withheld units across its Riviera and Mina projects, most of which are already nearly sold out, under the mantra of saving the best for last. Starting prices, reduced only for the month of Ramadan from the 2nd of April until the 1st of May, will now begin at AED 538,758 for units in Riviera, AED 709,634 in Riviera’s Beachfront, AED 625,420 in Creek Views, AED 354,778 in Berton, and AED 428,862 and AED 935,000 for one- and two-bedroom units in Park Avenue respectively. The developer highlights that these offers are subject to availability and only valid while inventory lasts.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “Ramadan is a very special time for all of us at Azizi Developments. With the spirit of giving in mind, we have decided to reduce starting prices, release previously unseen units, and waive DLD fees and service charge fees for 4 years. Those purchasing from us during the holy month will secure themselves outstanding, unparalleled bargains in the form of the lowest price points and the highest possible ROIs. We now look forward to selling the limited inventory that we have left for the projects under offer as part of this very exciting flash-sale.”

Riviera, Azizi’s flagship master-planned community and upcoming waterfront-lifestyle destination, which is part of Meydan, is planned to comprise approximately 16,000 residences that are located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city. The project is strategically located near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse home of the Dubai World Cup. Riviera’s homes offer stunning views of the city’s skyline and ensure generous space spread across three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a canal walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a lush-green social space. Designed to introduce the lifestyle from south-eastern France to Dubai, which is not only about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit Riviera is set to be a new landmark destination in Dubai.

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I – also part of Azizi’s Ramadan offers - boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 7 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 8 minutes from Dubai Mall and 9 minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has all major business, leisure and retail hubs in its vicinity. Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views will feature an all-inclusive health club, comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space.

Another project that the Ramadan special applies to is Berton. Bringing together masterful craftsmanship and interior artistry with gracefully furnished homes that come with high-end parquet flooring, state-of-the-art décor, and generous space, the property offers customers the opportunity to live in one of the most up-and-coming locations in the emirate. Situated near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the new Expo 2020 Route metro line, Berton is remarkably well-connected to the entirety of Dubai’s major points of interest.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.