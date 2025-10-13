Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, continues to advance its digital transformation journey with the upcoming first-phase go-live of SAP across its manufacturing units, the launch of its renewed Visitor and Community Management (VCM) mobile application, a newly established Labor Helpline, and the development of a centralized data center and warehouse barcode tracking system. These initiatives underline Azizi’s steadfast commitment to efficiency, innovation, and service delivery.

Its SAP implementation, set to go live soon across Azizi’s manufacturing operations, marks a pivotal step in the developer’s enterprise modernization roadmap. This milestone is expected to deliver up to 25% improvement in process efficiency, 40% faster reporting accuracy, and significantly enhanced departmental integration, laying the foundation for unified data management and AI-enabled decision-making.

In parallel, Azizi is ready to launch its renewed VCM mobile app for homeowners’ associations within the month. Designed to enhance the experience of residents, management teams, and security personnel, the platform enables 100% digital onboarding with secure profile verification. The system allows real-time updates to contact and unit data, reducing manual record errors by up to 60%, while facilitating seamless communication and operational efficiency across communities.

The developer has also introduced its dedicated Labor Helpline, allowing workers to voice their complaints and suggestions through WhatsApp or phone calls. The service offers 24/7 accessibility via a toll-free number, anonymous reporting to promote transparency, and categorized complaint tracking covering welfare, payroll, accommodation, and safety. Weekly dashboard reports are generated to track trends and resolution performance, ensuring continuous uplift in employee well-being and workplace governance.

Simultaneously, Azizi is building a centralized data center, unifying its corporate and project site servers under one optimized infrastructure. This consolidation has led to a 40% reduction in operational costs, 99.95% system uptime, and 60% faster backup and recovery performance, maintaining high availability of business applications and enhanced data security. With 35% lower network latency and centralized monitoring, the company’s incident response time has improved by 50%, for consistent operational reliability.

Additionally, the developer is implementing a barcode tracking system for its warehouse operations, automating the full lifecycle of inbound and outbound materials. The initiative has already achieved 99% inventory accuracy, 45% faster transaction processing, and 60% reduction in stock reconciliation time, resulting in 35% higher workforce efficiency and near real-time visibility across storage locations.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Our digital transformation continues to be a cornerstone of our strategy to enhance efficiency, transparency, and the overall customer experience. Through the SAP rollout, the renewed VCM platform, and advanced infrastructure projects such as our centralized data center and barcode tracking system—alongside several other impactful initiatives—we are building a future-ready organization that places the interests of its stakeholders at the very forefront of its operations.”

Through these forward-thinking implementations, Azizi Developments continues to reach high in technology integration and operational excellence, effectively enhancing the digital landscape of Dubai’s real estate industry.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

