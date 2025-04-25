Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is making major strides in its Burj Azizi Global University Exposure Programme, having just welcomed a cohort of University of Tulsa students. Launched in January 2025, the four‑year initiative will host more than 100 universities across over 70 countries by the end of 2028, sharing Dubai’s engineering and architectural expertise with tomorrow’s global talent.

Following visits from the American University in Cairo in January and Middlesex University London in February, eight students and two faculty members from the University of Tulsa’s College of Engineering touched down in Dubai on April 21st. Among them are juniors and seniors, including Gwenith Madhan, Trey Delozier, Ghazal Khan, Chris Hopton, Madeline Meinen, Skyler Leatherman‑Rodgers, Juan Reinoso Carbonell and Cherish Warren‑Parsons. They are accompanied by Dr Marie Moran (Mechanical Engineering) and Dr William Friedel (Electrical Engineering).

While in Dubai, the group toured Burj Azizi site – set to be the world’s second‑tallest tower. They have also participated in expert‑led lectures and guided walkthroughs to learn more about structural and civil engineering, architecture, MEP planning and interior design. Participants had the opportunity to engage with senior Azizi officials such as Mr Kang Sang Ku, the renowned South Korean engineer who is the Executive Director of Burj Azizi. Mr Kang, whose 30-year résumé includes the Burj Khalifa, is responsible for overseeing timelines on Burj Azizi and ensuring the highest quality standards in technology and construction.

Speaking as a University of Tulsa alumnus, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “It is a privilege to welcome students and faculty from my alma mater. This program embodies our commitment to inspire the next generation of engineers by exposing them to Dubai’s cutting‑edge projects. I look forward to sharing insights and seeing how these future leaders apply what they learn here back home and across the globe.”

The Burj Azizi Global University Exposure Programme underscores Azizi Developments’ dedication to knowledge exchange and to strengthening the emirate’s position as a world‑class hub for innovation and excellence. It aims to bring together delegates from diverse engineering disciplines worldwide for a unique series of educational visits to Dubai and provides an immersive experience in the real-world application of architectural design, sustainable practices, and the integration of advanced technologies in building development. The next cohort will arrive in May from BITS Pilani in India.

