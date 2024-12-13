Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 71% construction completion of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential areas. The development’s projected completion date is set for Q2 of 2025, featuring studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom residences.

The project’s progress is progressing swiftly, with overall finishes at 60%. Structural work and blockwork are at 100%, internal plaster is at 98%, and HVAC and MEP systems are at 79% and 71%, respectively. The manpower has also expanded to 470 to maintain the fast pace of construction.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are thrilled to see the impressive, high-quality progress of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, a testament to our unwavering commitment to timely delivery and superior construction standards. By leveraging innovative building methodologies and fostering strong collaborations with our trusted contractors, suppliers, and partners, we are bringing this thoughtfully planned, strategically located development to fruition.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.