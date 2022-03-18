Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon in MBR City’s Riviera is making faster progress than initially anticipated, and will be completed as soon as in 12 months from now.



Excavation has already begun in front of Riviera’s phase one, with work on the two large pump rooms advancing swiftly.



The crystal lagoon will cover an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said, “This year is an exciting one for us at Azizi Developments. Our projects have been progressing more rapidly than ever before, a momentum that we are planning to uphold in the coming years. The recently announced crystal lagoon, much like many of our other developments, is advancing so fast, that it may be delivered sooner than we had originally planned. Our completion date predictions comprise buffers, as we prefer to under promise and overdeliver rather than vice versa. It delights us to hereby announce the new planned delivery date for our crystal lagoon in Riviera, as early as Q1/Q2 of 2023.”



Home of the crystal lagoon, Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.



Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.



With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse home of the Dubai World Cup as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.



Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.



Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.



For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com