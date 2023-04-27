South African electricity public utility Eskom has inspected Azelio’s energy storage installation at farming company Wee Bee Ltd. for approval of the system. During the approval inspection, the fulfillment of all technical, safety, and legal requirements in the category of Small-Scale Embedded Generator (SSEG) was confirmed.

The installation has been supplying electricity to the customer's operation for some time, but before any system is synchronized (or grid-tied) with the Eskom electricity network, it must receive an approval from the national utility. The approval process includes a site inspection, which has now been carried out by a representative of Eskom, with satisfactory result.

The energy system at Wee Bee Ltd. comprises, among other things, Azelio’s TES.PODs (with their common control system), and a solar PV installation charging the TES.POD storage units during daytime.

“This is an important and necessary step for our installation, the first of its kind in South Africa,” says Jonas Wallmander, CEO of Azelio.

“From its inception, the project has been designed to fulfil all requirements, including those of Eskom. Nevertheless, this milestone underlines that our system has been successfully installed and commissioned to meet industry requirements,” adds Jonas Wallmander.

-Ends-

For further information, contact

Jonas Wallmander - CEO, Azelio

Email: ir@azelio.com

About Azelio

Azelio specializes in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that renewable energy becomes dispatchable, making clean energy available around-the-clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium and converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90%. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 20 MW. Azelio is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Production takes place in Uddevalla and the Company maintains development centers in Gothenburg and Åmål, has a presence in Stockholm, as well as Regional Directors for Australia, US, southern Africa and the MENA region. Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: More about Azelio: www.azelio.com