RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Azad Properties, PROPER Developments, and Hilton announced today the official signing of a transformative real estate collaboration, further contributing to the evolution of Jeddah’s thriving real estate landscape.



The signing ceremony, held at the Retail Leaders Circle conference in Riyadh, was attended by Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties; Arch. Ahmad Al Jared, Partner at PROPER Developments; and Amir Lababedi, Managing Director, Development Middle East & North Africa, Hilton.



Azad Properties, known for its innovative urban developments, has partnered with PROPER Developments, a forward-thinking developer specializing in visionary mixed-use projects, and Hilton, a global leader in hospitality, to introduce a pioneering project within the vibrant Souq7 precinct in Jeddah.



Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in real estate development. Together with our esteemed partners, we are proud to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Jeddah."



Arch. Ahmad Al Jared, Partner at PROPER Developments, added, "We are thrilled to introduce this dynamic project, which represents a significant step forward in urban development in Jeddah. Through this collaboration, we aim to create a vibrant hub that offers a range of hospitality, retail, and commercial offerings to enhance the experience of residents and visitors of Jeddah.”



The hospitality-oriented mixed-use development within Souq7, developed by PROPER Developments, includes a Hampton by Hilton hotel, retail spaces, and offices. Expected to open in 2026, Hampton by Hilton Souq7 will bring the brand’s award-winning thoughtful and friendly hospitality to guests staying in the missed-use community. The 216-key hotel will feature a variety of guest rooms, a fully equipped fitness centre, and two meeting rooms to cater to business travelers, as well as several value-added amenities such as a lobby lounge, contactless arrival, and a complimentary breakfast. The retail built-up area spans 3,900 square meters, offering a diverse array of shopping experiences, while the office spaces encompass 6,800 square meters, catering to the needs of modern businesses.



Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Azad Properties and PROPER Developments to bring the value-driven Hampton by Hilton brand to Jeddah. Hampton by Hilton in Souq7 is a welcome addition to our portfolio in KSA as we continue to diversify our presence in the Kingdom to meet guests’ various accommodation needs, and in particular the needs of the midscale market. The hotel sits in an exceptional location, giving visitors access to one of Jeddah’s most lively lifestyle communities.”



Souq7, developed by Azad Properties, stands as one of the most groundbreaking projects in Jeddah, continuously advancing the concept of the integrated market. Spanning over 728,000 square meters and distributed across seven distinct zones, the project boasts a comprehensive range of offerings, including fashion, furniture, household appliances, electronics, and more, all seamlessly integrated. Additionally, Souq7 features the largest complex of cafes, restaurants, entertainment facilities, and cinemas in Jeddah, covering an area of more than 50,000 square meters. Accompanying activities such as a hotel, health clinics, and commercial offices further enhance the project's appeal, providing a modern and diverse experience that caters to the needs of individuals and families, adding a distinctive character to the overall ambiance of Souq7.



As the project unfolds, all stakeholders eagerly anticipate the realization of their shared vision—a dynamic destination that aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and contributes to the ambitious goal of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.



About Azad Properties

Azad Properties is an asset, property management & commercial development company based in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2017, Azad specializes in real estate activities and projects including retail, workshops and other commercial properties.



Azad unlocks the potential of its real-estate portfolio by developing and operating properties around the Kingdom; creating and managing great spaces that cater to investors, retailers and tenants. We aim to form strategic partnerships with businesses to improve the nation’s quality of life.



Keeping in mind the Saudi Vision 2030, Azad intends to bring about real development of its properties in Saudi Arabia by introducing innovative solutions in real estate. It plans on accelerating the business and entertainment sectors to improve the facilities made available to the Saudi public.

About PROPER

PROPER is a forward-thinking real estate development company dedicated to crafting innovative and visionary projects that redefine urban landscapes. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders, PROPER specializes in the development of mixed-use properties, commercial complexes, and hospitality-oriented projects. Driven by a passion for innovation and a dedication to quality, we strive to push boundaries and set new standards in the real estate industry. From conceptualization to execution, PROPER maintains a meticulous approach to every aspect of the development process, ensuring that our projects not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and customers. With a focus on design excellence and end-user satisfaction, PROPER is poised to continue shaping the future of real estate development in Saudi Arabia.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 15 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at nearly 3,000 properties in 38 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton GuaranteeTM. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.