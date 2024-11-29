Kuwait – Hassan Abul & AXOR, hosted a gathering of architects, designers, and industry professionals at the Ghazali showroom. Featuring a dynamic panel discussion, the event celebrated innovation, collaboration, and the evolving role of architecture in shaping contemporary living spaces.

Moderated by Raghad Aref Abul, Creative Director at Hassan Abul, the panel included Bashar Al Salem, CEO and founder of Kayan; Hend Al Matrouk, architect and co-founder of Studio Toggle; Meshary Al Nassar, interior architect and designer; and AXOR’s Global Brand Ambassador, Michael Kiolbassa. The discussion delved into critical topics such as Kuwaiti design trends, innovative and sustainable material use, and the integration of technology in residential spaces. Each expert shared unique insights from their extensive experience, fostering a comprehensive dialogue on balancing functionality and aesthetics in today’s architectural landscape.

After the event, attendees were invited to explore the latest AXOR Citterio C Collection, showcasing innovative solutions for modern living spaces. This exclusive preview allowed guests to experience firsthand the quality and craftsmanship that AXOR is renowned for.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Raghad Aref Abul stated, “The success of this event underscores the importance of collaborative dialogue and innovation in our industry. By bringing together diverse perspectives and fostering an environment of creativity and critical thinking, we are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements and sustainable solutions in design.”

Michael Kiolbassa added, “At AXOR, we are passionate about blending cutting-edge German technology with exceptional design to transform modern living. This event was particularly meaningful to me because it provided an opportunity to connect with fellow design enthusiasts and share our vision for the future. Engaging in these discussions and seeing the excitement around our latest innovations reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It’s through events like these that we can truly drive our mission forward and continue to inspire and be inspired by the design community.”

About AXOR

AXOR conceives and manufactures iconic objects for luxurious bathrooms and kitchens. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned designers Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, Jean-Marie Massaud and Barber Osgerby among them—AXOR products come in a variety of styles. All AXOR faucets, showers and accessories are produced to the highest standards of quality. With an expertise that extends far beyond the products themselves, AXOR inspires and enables architects, interior designers, and the design-savvy public. Together with AXOR, they shape water-related spaces that reflect the unique personality of the user. Part of the Hansgrohe Group, AXOR is a forward-thinking brand dedicated to developing distinctive products, manufactured with excellence.

About Hassan Abul

Architectural solutions since 1959. Hassan Abul provides almost every product and service you would need to finish and furnish your home or interior design project; from high-end luxury products to value deals on economical solutions. Other than catering to the residential market, they have also been a part of some of the most prominent landmark projects in the region such as Kuwait’s Liberation Tower, Burj Khalifa, Qatar’s National Museum, and so many more.

With over 65 years of experience, Hassan Abul has become a trusted household name not only in Kuwait but also in Dubai and Qatar. Their commitment to superior products, personalized service, and customer satisfaction ensures that they continue to be a leader in the building materials industry.