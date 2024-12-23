Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axis Communications, the leading innovator in security and network surveillance technologies, will be exhibiting at Intersec Dubai 2025 where the company will showcase product innovations, demonstrate key product offerings, participate in thought leadership events, and engage with stakeholders from across the safety and security industries.

The 26th edition of the premier event will take place from 14 to 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. “The security landscape is constantly evolving and nowhere is that more apparent with the adoption of intelligent technologies. Backed by our reputation for, quality, reliability, and innovation, we’re ready to explore what’s possible and show business, industry, and government leaders the power and impact of Axis,” said Ettiene Van Der Watt, Regional Director for Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa at Axis Communications.

A major feature of the Axis exhibition stand will be a showcase of Axis’s vision of an AI-enabled future where artificial intelligence transforms traditional processes and plays a role in how people live, and businesses operate. Some key features include AI-enhanced cameras that can detect and respond to specific events, how enabled cameras and sensors can improve business processes through quality control and predictive maintenance, cybersecurity through advanced threat detection and mitigation, and data analytics. Stand visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on demonstrations and learn more about the use of AI-powered applications with Axis solutions.

Axis’s presence at Intersec Dubai 2025 follows the company’s recent announcement of the 9th generation of its purpose-built system-on-chip (SoC), ARTPEC-9. Refining and adding to the capabilities of previous generations of Axis’s in-house SoC, ARTPEC-9 boasts incredibly low bitrate, quality imaging, strengthened cybersecurity, and next-generation AI-powered analytics. ARTPEC-9 also supports the AV1 video encoding standard, ensuring extended client compatibility. Combined with Axis Zipstream technology that lowers network bandwidth and storage requirements while preserving forensic details, AV1 offers efficiency and reliability for both on-premises and cloud-based video management. At Intersec Dubai, Axis will exhibit selected network video products featuring ARTPEC-9 SoC.

Other innovation showcases that visitors can expect to see include:

Video Technology: Thanks to the latest breakthroughs in video technology, Axis solutions offer unparalleled image quality and usability while unlocking new insights for a variety of use cases. Come see our latest 41 MP, 8K camera utilizing electronic image stabilization for long-distance City surveillance or Sport Stadium surveillance.

The Axis stand will also explore trending topics in more depth and showcase specialised solutions, to highlight a few:

Critical Infrastructure: By combining multiple technologies including visual and thermal cameras, radar, access control, audio equipment, and analytics, Axis solutions help businesses confront the three main threats to the continuity of critical operations: Intrusion, interruption, and injury.

In 2025, Axis is proud to be a session sponsor of the Intersec Security Leaders Summit, a dynamic platform that takes place during Intersec Dubai where thought leaders, experts and innovators can share their insight and expertise with event attendees. On Day 2 of the summit, Andrea Monteleone, Segment Development Manager for EMEA at Axis, will deliver an address on advancing Global Critical Communication for a safer, more connected world.

“Our presence at Intersec Dubai speaks to several of our key business objectives in regional and global markets. Not only do we get to engage with our valued customers and partners but also open the door to new strategic partnerships and conversations that take our entire industry forward and help realise our shared vision for it: A smarter, safer, and more secure world for all,” Van Der Watt added.

Visitors to the Axis stand will also be able to engage with co-exhibitors and members of the Axis technology and integration partner network:

Aarani: Araani stands as a pioneer in video fire recognition technology, utilizing advanced video analysis for smoke and fire detection in critical environments. With the power of analytics, Araani systems do no not require physical contact with smoke or flames to sound the alarm. Axis stand visitors will get to see how Araani and Axis technologies work together to detect smoke and fire.

Visit the Axis stand [S1-F22] at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 16 January 2025. To find out more about Intersec Dubai 2025 and register for your free pass, visit https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html.