​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axis Communications, the global leader in network cameras, access control, and network audio devices for the physical security and video surveillance industries, announced the onboarding of AlJammaz Technologies as its newest distribution partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The strategic decision to partner with AlJammaz Technologies will enable Axis to expand its reach in the KSA market, making it possible for Axis to invest further in the future of Saudi Arabia, a country showing immense potential and dedication to innovation, as is evident in the scale and ambition of Vision 2030.

This collaboration brings together the innovative surveillance technology Axis is known for and AlJammaz Technologies' excellence in Value Added distribution and channel network development, which addresses the growing demand for advanced security solutions in the KSA market. The partnership leverages the strengths of both organisations to provide KSA customers with world-class security technology that meets their evolving needs. The decision to work together results in a strategic combination of Axis technology with AlJammaz Technologies' robust distribution channel network, expertise and local market knowledge, resulting in a comprehensive offering for Axis customers across a variety of sectors.

As such, one of the critical advantages of this alliance is the ability to provide end-to-end solutions that encompass every aspect of security. From high-quality cameras and advanced video analytics to network infrastructure and management software, customers can rely on the KSA-based distribution network developed by Axis to deliver integrated solutions that enhance security operations.

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Sheetal Rao, Distribution Manager of Axis, stated, "We are excited to partner with AlJammaz Technologies to expand our existing network of partners in Saudi Arabia. With Al Jammaz Technologies’ extensive reach and expertise, along with its product portfolio, we are confident in our joint ability to cater to the unique security challenges faced by organisations in the region and beyond. This collaboration also further expands our legacy in Saudi Arabia, where we’ve been involved in some of the most prestigious projects in the country."

In accordance with the standards established by Axis and its distribution partners, AlJammaz Technologies joins the ranks of a world-class distribution network within the KSA market, alongside existing Axis distributors Ingram Micro NIT and Wesco Anixter, that is committed to delivering superior customer service. This level of support enables the Axis team to bring its customers security solutions that ensure the safety and protection of businesses, assets, and individuals. The partnership will drive innovation, enhance the customer experience, and set new standards in the security industry.

"As a trusted distributor in the region, we are delighted to partner with Axis Communications," said Adel Qahwash General Manager of AlJammaz Technologies. "Together, we aim to provide innovative and reliable security technologies that meet the requirements of businesses, government entities, and critical infrastructure in the region."

Visit their websites for more information about Axis Communications and Al Jammaz Technologies, and their range of security solutions.