With 92 fully furnished private offices, 240 desks, sleek boardrooms, meeting pods, and sound-treated telephone booths.

AXD Space also offers complimentary masterclasses in entrepreneurship development, start-up pathways, corporate governance, personal development and more.

Dubai, UAE: Located in the heart of Al Quoz’s newest creative hub, Q East by Alphabeta Properties, AXD Space membership club has opened its doors and it’s setting out to change the way co-working works in Dubai.

Together with Project Q East, AXD Space is playing a contributing element of the overarching strategy of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and Al Quoz Creative Zone. Today, Al Quoz is becoming pedestrian-friendly and offering opportunities for social interaction. AXD Space is bringing together under its 2 vibrant floors a blend of demographics of established corporates, venture capitals, startups, entrepreneurs and digital nomads.

As part of its commitment to driving innovation, AXD Space has secured its first two major partnerships that cement its role in the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through its membership in the UAE National Incubator Network, an initiative by Sandooq Al Watan, AXD Space gains access to national programs, resources, and investor networks while enhancing its credibility with stakeholders.

This partnership strengthens the ability to attract high-potential startups and opens doors to collaborative events, funding opportunities, and ecosystem-wide initiatives. In addition, AXD Space has been labeled Certified Incubator, which officially recognizes it as an accredited business incubator under Dubai SME. This designation allows AXD Space to provide even greater support to entrepreneurs, with the backing and recognition of one of the UAE’s most important economic development bodies.

Once inside, members find a space designed for productivity and connection. There are 92 fully furnished private offices, 240 desks, sleek boardrooms, meeting pods, and sound-treated telephone booths. All private offices and desks are also Ejari-enabled, making them ideal for startups and entrepreneurs who need a compliant, licensing-ready business address in Dubai. Beyond the physical setup, the real value of AXD Space comes from the network and opportunities. Regular networking events are part of the rhythm, and one of the most anticipated features will be investor pitch sessions giving startups the stage to present their ideas directly to decision-makers who can help fund and scale them. Through innovative ways, startups have opportunities to test their products in front of Project Q East community visitors through pop up kiosks.

As part of the wider Q East project, AXD Space sits at the center of a vibrant ecosystem where work and lifestyle naturally intersect. The surrounding community includes 12 roadside retail concepts, from fashion and wellness to lifestyle brands, many showcasing the creativity of emerging local designers. Just beyond the doors are also 17 premium commercial spaces overlooking the courtyard, designed for startups, creative firms, and established businesses looking for an environment built for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

What truly sets Project Q East apart from other developments in Al Quoz is its integrated infrastructure that balances functionality with lifestyle. The development features a 500-space car park spread over two basement levels, serving both AXD Space members and the broader Project Q East community, ensuring convenience. Adding to its exclusivity are 17 fully furnished penthouse apartments, each offering premium living with access to a private rooftop swimming pool. For large-scale events, Project Q East boasts a fully equipped indoor multi-purpose venue that can accommodate up to 300 guests and includes a serving bar. Alternatively, outdoor gatherings come to life in the central courtyard, offering a dynamic, open-air experience surrounded by the creative energy of the district.

AXD Space’s Academy also offers complimentary masterclasses in entrepreneurship development, start-up pathways, corporate governance, personal development and succession planning, plus in-depth paid courses for those ready to take a deeper dive. Members also get practical support through mentorship and coaching, guidance on market visibility studies, access to legal, intellectual property specialists, corporate service providers to help them navigate growth are some of standard services they can avail from.

And while work is the focus, lifestyle isn’t forgotten. Being part of Project Q East means members step out of the office into a neighborhood of restaurants, gyms, retail outlets, and leisure spaces. For corporate events, The Academy Hall can host up to 80 people, the Bidaya café becomes a gathering spot in the evenings, and two majlis spaces are on hand for more private discussions.

"In today’s business landscape, success is built as much on connections as it is on ideas," says Ayman Al Awadhi, Managing Director at AXD Space. "Being part of AXD Space means more than having a refined, well-appointed office - it places you in an environment enriched with like-minded people, where conversations spark collaborations, and where you can engage with members from diverse industries and backgrounds. It’s these interactions that can inspire new thinking, open unexpected doors, and accelerate the growth of both new ventures and established enterprises. It is utopia for entrepreneurs!"

About AXD Space

AXD Space is a premium co-working membership club located in Q East by Alphabeta in Al Quoz, Dubai’s newest creative hub. Designed to foster productivity, collaboration, and growth, AXD Space offers 92 fully furnished private offices, 240 workstations, boardrooms, meeting pods, and event facilities. As a recognised business incubator under Dubai SME and part of the UAE National Incubator Network, AXD Space connects its members to government resources, funding programs, and expert guidance to support sustainable business growth. With a curated community of entrepreneurs, creatives, and business leaders, AXD Space combines world-class workspaces with networking, mentorship, and professional development opportunities – all within a vibrant neighbourhood of dining, retail, and leisure experiences.

