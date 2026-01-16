Cairo: AXA Egypt has announced the consolidation of its operations under a unified governance model - ONE AXA. AXA’s operations in Egypt span three core platforms: AXA Egypt, established in 2015 with a strong presence in insurance; OneHealth, delivering over one million healthcare consultations annually; and SAWA, a joint venture with Egypt Post for Investment, launching the country’s first inclusive insurance company.

As part of this transformation, Minoush Abdelmeguid has been appointed CEO of AXA Egypt. She will lead the Group’s three entities - AXA Egypt, OneHealth, and SAWA - reporting directly to Nuria Fernandez, CEO of AXA Africa and Türkiye.

In parallel, Omar Shelbaya, current CEO of AXA Egypt, will depart the Group to pursue new opportunities after playing a key role in shaping the company’s presence in the local market. Dr. Michael Youssef, CEO of OneHealth, who also oversees operations in Nigeria, will join the AXA Egypt Executive Committee, Advancing the ONE AXA Vision

Hassan El-Shabrawishi, Chairman of AXA Egypt and CEO of AXA International Markets, said:

" I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Omar Shelbaya for his dedication and leadership, which have been instrumental as we advance our ONE AXA journey in Egypt today. Ten years into AXA’s entrepreneurial journey in Egypt, we are proud to reinforce our commitment and strengthen our governance to accelerate protection, health, and financial inclusion for Egyptians. With Minoush’s leadership, we will bring together the power of our 3 endeavors, AXA Egypt, OneHealth and SAWA, to deliver a more secure, healthier, and inclusive future for Egypt, with protection and innovation at the core of our growth.

With over 25 years of experience across banking, FMCG, and automotive sectors, Minoush has held senior roles at Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority and led multiple business transformations. She joined AXA in July 2025 to head SAWA and now steps into her new role focused on delivering a cohesive AXA experience, deepening customer protection, and driving sustainable impact. Working alongside the leadership teams of AXA Egypt, OneHealth, and SAWA, she will lead the company’s next phase of growth, aligned with the ambition to double AXA’s business in Egypt by 2030.

About AXA Egypt:

AXA Egypt has been operating in Egypt since 2015, offering Egyptians a comprehensive range of insurance lines and products: general insurance, life insurance, protection and investment, health insurance plans, and microinsurance. With a team of over 900 employees, AXA now serves more than 2 million clients and maintains its role as an active and responsible insurance company in the community by providing solidarity and protection for all members of society.