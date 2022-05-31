Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) announces its partnership with Tabby, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider to make life for its customers even more convenient and easy.

In yet another deal that will provide even more flexibility to AWNIC customers in these uncertain financial times, those buying motor insurance cover can now spread their insurance payments across four interest-free instalments over a 12-month period.

To take advantage of the payment offer, customers should complete the easy sign-up process for a Tabby account and then make the payment through its website or mobile app.

While the deal currently includes motor insurance only, the insurer announced that the partnership will in the future be extended to include all of AWNIC’s personal line insurance products, making it even easier for its customers to plan their finances and take advantage of the stress-free, interest-free payment plan for all their cover needs.

“We are very excited and honored to have signed an agreement with Tabby, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing personal finance apps. We recognized the potential benefits to our customers, and by offering this new deal to people purchasing motor insurance, AWNIC has again provided a solution that offers flexibility, convenience, and peace of mind. With interest-free instalments, the offer makes good financial sense, and we are looking forward to extending our partnership with Tabby to cover our entire range of personal insurance products,” said Anas Mistareehi, AWNIC’s Chief Operating Officer.