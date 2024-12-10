Dubai, UAE

Al Barari, one of Dubai’s most exclusive and private super-prime property hotspots, has yet another custom-built, super-prime mansion launched to market, showing the continued allure of Dubai’s ‘hidden gem’ amongst private Developers.

Range Developments, a renowned private UAE developer, has completed the construction of R9 Mansion in the exclusive enclave of The Collection in Al Barari. This custom-built mansion, crafted over two years, follows the success of the adjacent R8 Villa, a super-prime property sold for AED 42 million in 2023 by Maria Morris Global and Knight Frank. They aim to build on the momentum from this high-profile sale and continue to strengthen its presence in Dubai’s luxury market.

R9 Mansion is an extraordinary 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom estate which aims to provide luxurious living and entertainment on a scale comparable only to the world's finest hotels, and perfectly compliments Range Developments’ impressive ultra-prime property portfolio across some of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

The home features premium relaxation and wellness spaces, with a Poggenpohl kitchen and Gaggenau appliances, formal and casual living rooms, a grand dining space, private office, and a hidden fitness center opening onto a private garden deck and Designer interiors showcasing Minotti, Fendi, and B&B Italia furnishings.

Upstairs, the private suites offer exceptional comfort, especially the main suite, which is enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows, a boutique-style walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with Statuario marble and a soaking tub. Outdoors, the home’s layout invites both relaxation and entertaining, with pocket doors that unify indoor and outdoor spaces, with the centerpiece a stunning zero-edge pool skirted by two covered entertainment areas, each equipped with retractable roofs, an outdoor kitchen, BBQ, and a bar.

Ellie Street – Area Sales Manager at Maria Morris Global commented “R9 Mansion is yet another perfect example of a completed custom-build, super-prime home that is delivering a level of build quality and prestige that defines the top tier of the global real estate market, to the highest standard internationally, not just here in Dubai. As we have seen in the last 12-18 months, Al Barari is fast becoming a hot spot for super-prime homes such as this, attracting private and boutique developers, looking to redefine the blueprint of a luxury home, which is attracting more HNW buyers from overseas”.

Al Barari's rise to prominence in 2023 and 2024 has truly solidified its status among Dubai's elite real estate prime and super-prime markets, with impressive recent record-breaking transactions and the popularity of its super-prime homes, underscoring its evolution into a high-status destination amongst Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Bay, who have historically dominated the super-prime sector.

In recent weeks Al Barari has had several notable super-prime villa transactions, showcasing the community’s rising status. Among these, Maria Morris Global’s sale of La Maison Amal marked a key milestone, setting a record price for a property in The Residences—a record that has impressively been surpassed twice within just two weeks. These back-to-back record-breaking sales highlight Al Barari’s escalating allure as one of Dubai’s top-tier “hidden gems.” and the community’s ability to consistently secure high-value transactions demonstrates its appeal as a premier global real estate destination.

As well as a plethora of luxurious residential homes in the UAE, Range Developments also has a decade of global experience across some of the world’s best hotel resorts, such as Park Hyatt St. Kitts (CNN named it ‘Best New Hotel in the Caribbean’ in 2017) and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa (Forbes magazine claimed it was the most anticipated hotel opening in the Caribbean in 2019). In 2023, Range Developments also acquired a number of beachfront land parcels on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and are currently developing 900 apartments across 4 projects on the island - The Beach House, The Beach Residences, newly launched development - The Beach Vista and soon to be launched - Island Heights.

It’s clear to see that Dubai’s luxury real estate market is continuing to experience a powerful upswing, driven by a convergence of international and local factors that have transformed it into a leading destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and property investors.

The usual factors - Dubai’s tax-friendly environment, ease of doing business, and evolving visa policies—particularly the introduction of the coveted Golden Visa—have made it a hub for international buyers, making it a top choice for those seeking both luxury and financial benefits, which is expected to remain strong into 2025 and beyond.

