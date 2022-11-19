Doha, Qatar: Doha’s F&B scene is to get a major boost with the opening of a seasonal Rüya Pop Up restaurant from the internationally renowned Dogus Restaurant Entertainment and Management group, at the luxury lifestyle W Doha.

The 98-seat Rüya Pop Up, on the hotel’s 29th floor, will have stunning views of West Bay and the beach, and give diners and football fans the chance to sample sophisticated, contemporary Anatolian dishes set to be a big draw when the permanent bold, bright, and beautiful Rüya opens at W Doha in Q1 next year.

Inspired by second generation restaurateur Umut Özkanca’s Istanbul heritage, Rüya, which means ‘dream’ in Turkish, gives lunch and dinner guests a taste of classics meet contemporary dishes from all seven Anatolian regions, stretching from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

“We are truly excited to bring the warmest of Anatolian hospitality to Qatar at this important time in the country’s history of hosting world-class events,” commented Umut. “Our guests can look forward to a menu featuring Anatolian classics with a contemporary and fresh twist, for which my father, Rasim Özkanca has been an essential influence. Highlights include a variety of the classic Lahmacun and Pide, as well as signature dishes such as Levrek, Börek, Çıtır Kalamar, and Mantarli Keşkek.”

“We have taken traditions and authentic experiences, and interpreted modern details for the Doha audience. We are determined to provide memorable meals and gatherings for our guests and to welcome everyone to experience a new concept in Qatar,” added Umut.

Born in Istanbul, Rüya’s founder and owner, Umut Özkanca was introduced to the art of hospitality during his formative years, spending much of his time in his family-run restaurants. His father Rasim Özkanca is one of Turkey’s most revered hospitality pioneers and Rüya is a culmination of father and son’s desire to elevate Turkish cuisine on the global stage, positioning it on a par with French, Italian and Japanese gastronomy.

“Much like Qatar, Rüya is the place where traditions meet modern day life,” explained W Doha’s General Manager Wassim Daageh. “It is a contemporary and shared dining concept which will open guests’ minds to the fresh flavors of Anatolian cuisine and transport them to Turkey,” he added.

“Work is progressing well on our permanent Rüya Doha, which will be a vibrant fusion of a restaurant, lounge and bar experience. We are delighted to expand our culinary portfolio and introduce this award-winning restaurant in Qatar. To say we’re excited would be an understatement,” he concluded.

The Rüya Pop Up at W Doha will be open on November 20th.

