Dubai: In a landmark event held at Atlantis The Royal, AW Rostamani Group unveiled its exclusive UAE dealership with Chery, the globally renowned Chinese automobile brand, underscoring a shared vision for excellence and innovation, further enhancing AW Rostamani’s distinguished portfolio.

Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive Group, said: “Today, we stand at the threshold of a new era as we proudly align with Chery, a collaboration that is more than a business venture; it’s a bridge between cultures and economies. Our partnership is set to redefine industry benchmarks, elevate customer experiences, and contribute significantly to the UAE’s and China’s economic ties. Thanks to the visionary guidance and progressive measures of the wise leadership, the UAE has fostered an environment supportive of growth, innovation, and excellence, paving the way for economic prosperity and elevating the country’s stature on the global stage.”

Chao Qin, Vice President of Chery International, said: “We at Chery International feel excited to partner with AW Rostamani Group. On our journey to elevate the automotive landscape of the UAE.”

The event spotlighted Chery UAE’s flagship models - TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, TIGGO 8 PHEV, and the TIGGO 7 PRO MAX, showcasing their ingenuity, sophistication, and value proposition. The evening proceeded with the unveiling of these models, complemented by engaging activities and a gala dinner.

Chery aims to expand its footprint across the UAE, from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with its inaugural showroom opening in Sharjah, bringing its exceptional range of vehicles closer to customers in every emirate and setting a new benchmark in customer satisfaction and automotive excellence with its technologically advanced and eco-friendly vehicle lineup. Positioned on the bustling Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Chery’s showroom in Sharjah serves as a beacon for the brand’s innovative approach and commitment to the region.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, said: “AW Rostamani is a testament to a journey of quality, trust, and customer satisfaction. Today, we proudly build upon this legacy, driving forward with the same spirit of innovation and commitment to the communities we serve.

By partnering with Chery, we at AW Rostamani are thrilled to further empower our path of excellence in the UAE. Chery’s story is one of pioneering spirit and continuous innovation, and for over a quarter of a century, this global brand has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The launch event closed on a note of anticipation and excitement for the future, with Chery and AW Rostamani Group looking forward to ushering in a new era of automotive excellence in the UAE. Chery and the AW Rostamani Group are excited to welcome UAE residents to discover the innovation and luxury embodied in Chery vehicles. This partnership, rooted in a vision of innovation and customer satisfaction, is eager to present a future where advanced and sustainable mobility is the norm, reinforcing their mutual commitment to automotive excellence.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localisation, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 12 million users. In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).