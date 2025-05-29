AWR Group has secured exclusive distribution rights in the UAE for its current and future product lines.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani (AWR) Group, one of the UAE’s leading family business groups, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the UAE with JMIE (Jiangxi Jiangling Motors Import and Export Co., Ltd.) for the JMMC brand (JMCG Jingma Motor Co.,Ltd), part of the JMCG (Jiangling Motors Corporation Group) in China.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO, and Tom Fux, CEO, AWR Automotive, with HU Yong, General Manager, MEA from JMMC.

JMMC, specialising in both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) light commercial vehicles such as vans, buses, and specialised vehicles, has granted AWR Group exclusive distribution rights in the UAE for its current and future product lines. AWR Group will leverage its expansive facilities for storage and after-sales services, with an initial focus on the 7.2 metre bus market, followed by plans to introduce 5.5 metre gasoline and EV vans, and EV buses.

Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO, AW Rostamani Group said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to diversifying our automotive portfolio while meeting the evolving needs of the UAE market. JMMC's proven track record in commercial vehicles, combined with their competitive pricing structure, presents an exceptional opportunity to serve government entities, educational institutions, and corporate fleet operators across the Emirates."

JMMC's initial offering to the UAE market will comprise 7.2-metre buses, ideal for urban and long-distance transportation needs. AWR Group’s pricing strategy positions JMMC as a game-changer in the market. With a significant price advantage over current market alternatives, JMMC offers a compelling value proposition for fleet operators looking to optimise their transportation investments, combining competitive pricing with proven Japanese engine technology.

JMCG, the parent company of JMMC, brings impressive credentials to this partnership. As the only commercial vehicle company in China with joint ventures with two Fortune Global 500 companies – Isuzu and Ford – JMCG combines international expertise with local market understanding. The company sold 398,000 vehicles last year. Notably, JMMC leads China's electric mid-size bus market.

With products already exported to more than 20 countries and regions, JMMC has demonstrated its ability to adapt to diverse market requirements while maintaining consistent quality standards. Bookings are now open for 7.2M bus model with deliveries beginning in July, 2025.

About AWR Group

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include automotive, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.

About JMMC

JMCG Jingma Motor Co., Ltd. (JMMC), has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 Industrial Enterprises" by the National Transportation Enterprise Management Committee of China,was founded in 1958 and is dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of 6- to 12-meter buses, as well as special-purpose vehicles, based on ISUZU technology and standards.

JMMC operates two factories with a combined annual production capacity of over 6,000 units.

In 2019, JMMC ranked 1st in the 6-meter bus segment and 2nd in the 7-meter bus segment in the Chinese market.

JMMC’s products have been exported to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Oceania, and other regions. These vehicles are designed to perform reliably in diverse environments such as tropical climate, mountainous terrain, snowy regions, coastal areas, and plateaus.