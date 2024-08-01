Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the nation’s leading conglomerates and the official distributor of ZEEKR – a global pure electric premium vehicle brand under Geely Holding Group – in the UAE, marks a significant moment in the country’s automotive landscape with the official opening of ZEEKR Space, the first dedicated ZEEKR showroom in the UAE. The state-of-the-art facility in Dubai underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled, seamless experience for its customers.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, ZEEKR Space is designed to provide digital-first experiences, immersing EV enthusiasts in the global brand’s premium EVs. Visitors can explore the brand’s high performance capabilities, innovative technology, and distinct design with its two models; the ZEEKR 001 and the ZEEKR X.

The event witnessed a symbolic ribbon-cutting moment led by Mr. Mars Chen, ZEEKR Vice President of Intelligent Technology; Mr. Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group and Chairman of the ZEEKR PAB; and Mr. Roberto Colucci, Director of ZEEKR AWR. They were joined by a distinguished group of esteemed guests, senior management from AWR and ZEEKR, and members of the media.

A special handover took place at the event, where Mr. Ilya Stroyev, Director at Yeti Car Rental, was presented with the keys to a ZEEKR 001, marking a significant step in the brand's fleet partnerships within the UAE.

During the event, Mr. Michel Ayat, CEO of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group and Chairman of the ZEEKR PAB, stated: "Through our valued partnership with ZEEKR, we are proud to introduce the first ZEEKR showroom in the UAE. This milestone is a testament to our shared vision of bringing customer-centric solutions to the forefront of the automotive industry and reflects our commitment to pioneering sustainable mobility in the country. The new showroom, ZEEKR Space, is not just a physical space; it embodies our dedication to delivering a premium, personalized automotive experience grounded in AW Rostamani Group’s tradition of excellence that extends beyond 50 years."

Mr. Mars Chen, Vice President of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, added: “We are thrilled to inaugurate our first showroom and service center in the UAE, a key market in our global expansion strategy. ZEEKR Space and ZEEKR Care represent our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the electric vehicle sector. Partnering with AW Rostamani Group, we bring the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X to discerning customers in this region, confident that our advanced technology and unique design will resonate with them. Together with AW Rostamani Group, we look forward to driving the future of mobility in the UAE, fostering strong relationships with our customers and partners.”

Taking center stage at the showroom is the brand’s flagship model, ZEEKR 001, a premium electric shooting brake that offers an impressive WLTP range of up to 620 kilometers on a single charge, advanced autonomous driving capabilities, and a sleek, aerodynamic design. Also to be explored is the ZEEKR X, a compact electric SUV that features a WLTP range of up to 440 kilometers, versatile interior space, and state-of-the-art safety features, making it perfect for urban driving and family adventures.

AWR further elevates the customer experience with the launch of ZEEKR Care, a dedicated service center located in Deira. ZEEKR Care offers more than just genuine spare parts; it provides access to a team of skilled EV technicians who ensure top-tier service for every ZEEKR vehicle. This holistic approach redefines customer support, extending the showroom's excellence into a continuous journey of reliability, reassurance, and peace of mind, underscoring AWR’s dedication to an enduring customer relationship.

Visit ZEEKR Space to explore the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X models firsthand and book a test drive. To ensure seamless after-sales support, customers can schedule their service appointment at ZEEKR Care. For more information, visit zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani (AWR) Group, founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In 2023, AWR Group announced its partnership with Chery, the globally renowned Chinese automobile brand, ZEEKR and SMART, the global premium electric mobility technology brands in the UAE.

AWR Group continues to enrich customers’ lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a global premium electric mobility technology brand, aiming to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as the norm. The brand uses the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. ZEEKR’s values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solutions provider.

ZEEKR has its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team works on core technologies such as vehicle architectures, powertrains, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation centers, and universities in Sweden and around the world to pave the way towards future sustainable mobility.