Avis Budget Egypt, the licensee of Avis and Budget in Egypt and the mobility arm of Ezz Elarab Group, a pioneering automotive enterprise with 50 years of legacy, has achieved a historic milestone by receiving three major international awards within a single week, a first for any licensee in Africa and the first car rental company in Egypt to earn this global recognition.

Leading the honors, Avis Egypt was awarded 'Licensee of the Year 2025' by Avis Budget Group at its global conference — a recognition that extends through 2027. The conference brought together more than 150 licensees from all over the world. This prestigious award reflects the company's exceptional performance in operations, service quality, fleet size, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and overall global standards compliance. With a diverse fleet offering short & long-term rentals, limousine services, and fleet management, the company has driven local expansion through strategic marketing efforts and capitalizing on the surge in Egyptian tourism.

This also coincides with a strategic step for the company as it acquires the Payless Car Rental brand license, enabling it to offer broader and more flexible mobility solutions that suit a wider segment of customers.

Avis Egypt was proudly named “Egypt’s Leading Car Rental Company” for the ninth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, the travel industry’s most prestigious program recognizing excellence across global tourism and hospitality. An achievement that cements its leadership position in the Egyptian market. Additionally, Budget Egypt was recognized by Booking.com with a “Customer Favorite Award” based on customers’ reviews and performance indicators. These awards collectively solidify Avis Budget Egypt’s commitment to providing exceptional car rental and limousine services that adhere to the highest global standards while catering to the unique needs of the local market.

Mr. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Group, commented on the achievement, saying: “These awards are a direct outcome of our well-defined strategy and deep-rooted understanding of the market dynamics, both globally and across the Middle East. The awards reaffirm the value we consistently deliver through services that not only meet, but anticipate the evolving expectations of today’s customers, all while upholding the highest international standards of quality, efficiency, and comfort”.

Ms. Nevine El-Labban, Chairwoman of Avis Budget Egypt, added: " These milestones reflect not only a comprehensive strategy but also the dedication of a highly professional team. It highlights our ability to maintain our leadership position and expand our customer base by adding new brands like Payless, which help us diversify our segment. They also affirm our continued focus on providing premium services, a key strength that meets the needs of many customers across Egypt. We are proud to have earned these three awards, which mark a new turning point in our journey and demonstrate our ability to maintain the trust of our partners and clients across all sectors".

Avis Budget Egypt has evolved into a leading enterprise, achieving fivefold growth in just three years, driven by visionary leadership and a highly skilled team. The company’s offerings span short-term rentals, long-term leasing, chauffeured services, and corporate fleet management. By strengthening its long-term leasing and chauffeured transportation operations, Avis Budget Egypt has further diversified its portfolio and revenue streams, firmly positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of regional mobility.