RIYADH: AviLease, the rapidly expanding global aircraft lessor fully owned by PIF, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Boeing 787-9 aircraft from BBAM, a prominent global lessor with $18 billion in aviation assets under management.

The transaction marks the first collaboration between AviLease and BBAM and introduces the first Boeing 787-9 on operating lease to AviLease’s expanding fleet. Furthermore, the acquisition brings a new airline customer, based in the Americas, into AviLease’s portfolio.

Edward O'Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of AviLease, commented: “We would like to thank our partner BBAM. We view this transaction as the beginning of a strong trading partnership. The Boeing 787-9, as new technology, fuel-efficient aircraft aligns well with our investment strategy. This acquisition further supports the yield of our portfolio.”

Steve Zissis, CEO & President of BBAM, commented: “We are happy to do our first deal with AviLease and look forward to further collaboration as AviLease becomes a significant lessor to airlines around the world.”

About BBAM

BBAM is one of the world's largest dedicated manager of investments in leased commercial aircraft providing over 100 airline customers with fleet and financing solutions, and the only significant manager in sector focused exclusively on generating investment returns on third-party capital. With more than 500 aircraft under management, BBAM employs over 150 professionals globally with offices in Dallas, San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich, and Dublin. BBAM is a full-service lessor and maintains its own in-house capabilities encompassing aircraft origination, disposition, lease marketing, technical maintenance, regulatory compliance, capital markets activity, tax structuring, legal, contracts and finance, for all asset types and strategies.

About AviLease

AviLease is an aviation financing and leasing firm investing in the latest generation aircraft through purchase and lease-back transactions, portfolio trades and direct orders from aircraft manufacturers, aiming to contribute to the development of the aviation ecosystem.

Fully owned by PIF, AviLease has robust financial support and outstanding competencies which will support its vision and rapid growth ambitions. Founded in June 2022, AviLease is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company's portfolio consists of the latest generation of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft from the world's leading manufacturers.

With a seasoned management team comprised of local and international experts, AviLease is poised for growth. By localizing knowledge and expertise, the company is building a strong foundation to become a national champion in the global aircraft leasing market.

