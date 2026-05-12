Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has been named a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions.

The recognition highlights AVEVA’s strength in helping industrial organizations move beyond reactive and preventive maintenance toward more predictive, reliability-centered operations, powered by industrial intelligence. As asset-intensive industries face growing pressure to reduce unplanned downtime, improve efficiency and make better use of industrial data, the report underscores AVEVA’s ability to transform data into industrial intelligence and turn asset insight into measurable operational value.

In the report, AVEVA achieved standout results in key areas including data management, information management, reliability analysis, and customer adoption, demonstrating its ability to deliver measurable value at scale. The Verdantix analysis also noted AVEVA’s capabilities in predictive monitoring, lifecycle strategy simulation and root cause analysis, as well as its ability to help customers identify process drift and improve energy efficiency.

At the core is AVEVA’s CONNECT Industrial Intelligence platform, which unifies data across the asset lifecycle to give customers a more unified and contextualized view of operations. Its asset library includes more than 1,500 failure modes, 2,000 preventive tasks, and 5,000 prescriptive tasks, helping maintenance and reliability teams strengthen decision-making, predict equipment issues earlier and optimize performance.

“This recognition from Verdantix reflects the growing need for industrial companies to connect data, reliability and operational insight in one place,” said Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer at AVEVA. “Our customers are looking for more than visibility. They need to predict failures earlier, prioritize action faster, and improve performance across the asset lifecycle. AVEVA helps them do that with the combination of industrial intelligence, advanced analytics and deep domain expertise.”

“AVEVA’s Asset Performance Management solution delivers industry‑leading asset analytics and reliability capabilities, supported by one of the most comprehensive asset libraries available. Built on the CONNECT Industrial Intelligence platform, AVEVA brings together and contextualizes lifecycle engineering, operations and maintenance data, enabling robust asset information management, predictive analytics and reliability‑centered maintenance," said Sayanh Alam, Industry Analyst, Verdantix. “AVEVA’s Asset Library is one of the most comprehensive, encompassing over 1,500 failure causes with failure conditions, 2,000 preventative tasks and 5,000 prescriptive tasks, with AI/ML (machine learning)-based predictive monitoring templates. With integrated data-driven capabilities, AVEVA helps organizations improve asset health, optimize maintenance strategies, and achieve measurable gains in reliability and operational performance."

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

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