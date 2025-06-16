Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving innovation and sustainability, is honored to announce it has been named as the 2025 Databricks Manufacturing ISV Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights AVEVA’s exceptional contributions to innovations in data-powered manufacturing.

Over the past year, AVEVA, in strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, launched a ground-breaking integrative solution through its CONNECT industrial intelligence platform that redefines how industrial and enterprise data can be unified, analyzed, and operationalized.

This collaboration addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern industry: turning vast amounts of siloed operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) data into meaningful insights, while ensuring data integrity, minimizing the development and maintenance costs, and significantly shortening time-to-value.

By using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform alongside CONNECT, customers can securely unify industrial data with enterprise business systems in an open, governed, and scalable manner via Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds, and regions. This enables AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics to be applied to data sets that were historically isolated or underutilized. Manufacturers can now leverage Databricks with CONNECT for smarter decision making, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, sustainability tracking, safety monitoring and boosted operational efficiency.

“At AVEVA, we’re proud to have established Databricks and Delta Sharing as key foundation-stones of our strategy for our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT,” said Bry Dillon, SVP of Partners and Commercial Strategy at AVEVA. “Together, we’re enabling our joint customers to access real-time insights, accelerate AI, and deliver tangible outcomes across the industrial landscape. Our partnership with Databricks marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of industrial AI. This collaboration presents a powerful opportunity to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven solutions and drive greater industry wide collaboration — capabilities that are needed for companies across the industrial sector to stay relevant, remain competitive, and build efficient, sustainable businesses of the future.

"We are thrilled to name AVEVA the 2025 Databricks Manufacturing ISV Partner of the Year," said Shiv Trisal, Global Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy GTM Leader at Databricks. "As more enterprises leverage data intelligence to solve challenges across the manufacturing and energy industries, AVEVA's partnership with Databricks is essential to helping organizations everywhere harness the full potential of their data."

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimise operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.