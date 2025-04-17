Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, that will further accelerate industrial transformation.

By leveraging AVEVA’s four decades of industrial software expertise and its groundbreaking industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and ServiceNow’s acclaimed AI-driven Operational Technology Management product line, this partnership will unite teams, digital estates, locations, applications, and data to foster seamless collaboration and boost productivity.

The new collaboration will bring together both companies' capabilities within the CONNECT platform, enabling customers to unify information on industrial processes, utilise AI and automation for more efficient workflows, and apply integrated analytics for greater productivity. As a result, companies can empower their workforce and streamline operations, reduce unplanned downtime and optimise production.

“In today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape, organisations must focus on AI, automation, innovation, and efficiency to remain competitive while tackling key challenges,” states Bry Dillon, SVP Partners and Commercial Strategy, AVEVA. “Maintaining asset reliability, modernising outdated processes, implementing automated workflows, preserving critical industry knowledge, and equipping the next generation of workers is all essential. This must be managed alongside the transition to sustainable practices while still meeting profitability targets. Companies must adapt quickly to these transformative shifts to enhance productivity, minimise waste, and reduce costs. AVEVA and ServiceNow’s partnership empowers organisations to streamline workflows, automate operations, and improve asset performance and operational efficiency to drive sustainable growth across the industrial enterprise.

“Our collaboration with AVEVA represents a critical advancement in industrial cybersecurity and OT-IT convergence,” adds Neelima Rustagi, VP and GM for Technology Workflow Solutions, ServiceNow. “We deliver end-to-end visibility across assets, processes, and threats by integrating AVEVA’s robust industrial data platform with ServiceNow’s secure and intelligent Operational Technology Management workflows. This joint solution enables real-time anomaly detection, root cause analysis with robust compliance management. It empowers organisations to transition from reactive to proactive operations—enhancing resilience, accelerating decision-making, and aligning with modern industrial transformation goals and AI-driven automation.”

