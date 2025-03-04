Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced Arti Garg as its Chief Technologist as the company focuses on future-facing technologies.

Joining AVEVA in March, Arti will focus on defining and driving long-term and future-facing technologies and technology considerations for AVEVA and its industrial markets. In this role, she will be largely externally oriented and future-focused, looking specifically at new and emerging technologies and how they can be best applied within industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure to meet AVEVA’s customers’ needs and ensure the company delivers on future business objectives. Arti’s remit will include a deep and thorough understanding of new and emerging technologies, including Generative AI, and methodologies for effective use and customer adoption.

Arti brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise, having led Technology Strategy & Evaluation for the Office of the CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Her distinguished career spans several data science leadership roles in both the computing and industrial sectors; along with significant experience in the U.S. government at the White House Budget Office and as a legislative adviser in the U.S. Congress. She holds a PhD in Physics from Harvard University and an MS in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University.

“We’re delighted to welcome Arti and her deep expertise to AVEVA. Her role will be pivotal in ensuring that AVEVA remains at the cutting edge of technological advancements, supporting our expanded CONNECT SaaS/Subscription strategy and addressing rapidly changing technology trends within our markets. This strategic position underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation to ensure we continue to drive value for our customers”, comments Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer, AVEVA.

Arti Garg, Chief Technologist, AVEVA, adds: “I'm delighted to be taking on this new role at AVEVA. It is exciting to join a company which has a rich history of innovation in the industrial automation and critical infrastructure sectors. I am looking forward to all aspects of the role, including continuing to keep AVEVA at the forefront of innovation.”

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 7,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.



