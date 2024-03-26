Avaya Enables Customers to Choose Their Journey by Delivering Exceptional Employee Experiences Across On-Prem, Private Cloud and Public Cloud Environments

Morristown, New Jersey: – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today announced the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite. This suite of solutions delivers customers with seamless communication and collaboration experiences where they can connect with people and tools—all in one place: Meet, call, chat, share files, manage tasks, and more.

Avaya’s strategy is to give customers the ability to choose their path that fits their organization whether in the public cloud, private cloud, or on-prem By offering these robust communications solutions that can be deployed on-prem, in a private cloud, or via the public cloud, customers can choose which one works best for them and their employees.

“Our ‘Innovation Without Disruption’ strategy continues to resonate exceedingly well with our customers,” said Alan Masarek, CEO at Avaya. “We’ve listened closely to their needs and have built our Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite to provide our customers with the flexibility and agility they need to meet the ever-changing demands of their employees.”

In the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite, customers can choose their employee experience path through:

On-Prem: Avaya remains committed to Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office enabling customers to continue to strengthen and maintain their advanced communication systems. Bolster your advanced communication systems on-prem with steadfast reliability, maintaining seamless connectivity and enhancing operational continuity.

Private Cloud: With Avaya Enterprise Cloud™, harness the strength of a fortified, managed communication cloud on Microsoft Azure, ensuring heightened security and efficiency for your business operations. Enjoy the benefits available with Avaya Aura, in a private cloud environment.

Public Cloud: Avaya Cloud Office by Ring Central empowers organizations of any size to enhance their employee experiences, leading to improved customer experiences with simplicity, ease of use, and a customized solution. As part of the strategic partnership between Avaya and RingCentral, Avaya Cloud Office by Ring Central is Avaya’s exclusive UCaaS solution in geographies where available.

Innovation Without Disruption

With the introduction of the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite, Avaya customers receive additional value from their communications solutions through integrations with the leading collaboration platform of their choice. By integrating new technologies such as enhancing team connectivity and incorporating AI for more efficient operations enterprises can deliver innovative solutions without disrupting the technology they already have in place.

Collaboration Platform Integrations: Customers can recognize additional value from their existing investments by integrating industry-leading collaboration solutions with Avaya's communications portfolio for enhanced productivity and to streamline workflows. Microsoft Teams Integration is available for all the solutions in the Avaya Communications and Collaboration Suite.

As part of Avaya’s Collaboration Platform Integrations, today Avaya announced a new partnership with Zoom’s forthcoming AI-powered collaboration platform, Zoom Workplace. The Zoom Workplace will be integrated with Avaya’s Communication and Collaboration Suite, providing customers with a new streamlined way to manage their communications environments and workflows. Zoom Workplace will include core Zoom collaboration products like Meetings, Team Chat, Scheduler, Whiteboards, Spaces, and more, providing customers with a streamlined way to manage their communications environments and workflows. Existing Avaya customers will be able to retain their investments in Avaya’s private cloud or premise-based solutions and devices while benefiting from Zoom’s AI-powered collaboration platform, Zoom Workplace. This partnership was forged to deliver a joint solution that provides an enhanced collaboration user experience for Avaya customers.

“The unveiling of the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite marks a significant step forward, combining market-leading solutions from Avaya and their strategic partners that deliver on the promise of innovation without disruption,” Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “In an era where workers spend many hours each day on video calls, often across multiple collaboration solutions, the Avaya Communication and Collaboration Suite emerges as a beacon of integration and efficiency. By streamlining their UC offerings into a single suite, Avaya not only addresses the evolving demands of customers and their employees but also offers a unique solution that simplifies the complex digital workspace. This consolidation is poised to redefine how organizations foster collaboration, ensuring seamless interaction across diverse collaboration solutions and enhancing productivity in the virtual workplace.”

Take the first step to innovative workplace communication with a stable communication core, advanced collaboration tools, and best-of-breed integrations that keep your tech stack intact. Whether on-prem, private cloud, or public cloud, your innovation journey starts here.

