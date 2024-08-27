AVANA Companies (AVANA), a global leader in Hotel and Hospitality SME funding with presence in USA, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia (KSA), is proud to announce the formation of a new $250MM AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership (“AOPCP”) for its direct private commercial real estate funding strategy. Through the Joint Venture (JV), AVANA will use the capital to provide private debt financing in the United States over the next three years.

“Oaktree has firsthand experience through past partnerships with AVANA. The AVANA team’s unparalleled expertise and reputation in the CRE funding industry align with our focus on risk control in private credit investments.”

Justin Guichard, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Oaktree

Building on the success of this global venture, AVANA global ecosystem is set to replicate its achievements in the Kingdom through Ezdaher Financing Company. Ezdaher will leverage AVANA’s extensive experience of their parent company’s 22-year legacy.

Ezdaher is positioned to introduce groundbreaking B2B hotel funding Fintech solutions, which underscores their potential to drive strategic growth and innovation in KSA’s financial sector, focusing on bridging the Kingdom's $250Bn financing gap and supporting the development of 310,000 hotel rooms needed by 2030.

"Our fintech platform, with over two decades of success in the USA, is now set to empower hotel and SME growth in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to driving Vision 2030 with innovative financing solutions and invite MENA institutions to join us in shaping a prosperous future for Saudi SMEs."

Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of AVANA Companies and Ezdaher Financing Company

Follow Ezdaher as CEO Sundip takes the stage at 24Fintech, for more information about investment and funding opportunities, visit www.ezdaher.sa and www.avanacompanies.com. Ezdaher is in the final stages of approval with the Saudi Central Bank, having already received its initial registration and pre-licensing.

About Ezdaher Financing Company

Ezdaher Financing Company is a Shariah-compliant fintech platform providing rapid B2B funding for SMEs in Saudi Arabia, focusing on franchise hotels and hotel supply chain SMEs to bridge the Kingdom's $250Bn funding gap.

AVANA Companies has over 22 years of experience funding over $6 billion, including major hotel brands like IHG, Accor, and Hilton. Ezdaher leverages the extensive award-winning knowledge and experience of AVANA Companies.

Registered with the Ministry of Commerce (No. 1010887991), Ezdaher has initial approval from the Saudi Central Bank and is nearing final approval.

Coming soon on Android and iOS (subject to approvals).

Learn more www.Ezdaher.sa.

About AVANA Companies:

Founded in 2002, AVANA Companies is an asset management platform focused on building capital for a better tomorrow through economic growth and sustainable projects. Headquartered in Arizona, USA, with independent offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, AVANA serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and credit unions, offering private credit funding and investment opportunities through its various entities.

AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662.

Learn more www.avanacompanies.com.

