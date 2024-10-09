IFA Hotels and Resorts has secured a 600 million UAE dirhams ($163 million) refinancing with a UAE bank for its 391-room Fairmont The Palm property located on The Palm Jumeriah.

The contract, with a 15-year maturity, will be used to settle an existing loan worth AED 581 million from another UAE bank, a source within IFA Hotels & Resorts told Zawya.

The source also confirmed an IFA corporate facility based in the UAE has also taken a loan of AED 30 million from a local bank, which will fund expansion activities for the company across several operating entities in the emirates.

The second loan comes with a 12-year maturity.

IFA Hotels is a subsidiary owned by Kuwait’s International Financial Advisors (IFA), listed on both Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Kuwait’s IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFHR) has secured a $10 million loan through its subsidiary for a mega development in South Africa.

In September, the IFA subsidiary also signed a contract with South Africa’s ABSA Bank for the banking facilities to complete the remaining infrastructure of the Zimbali Lakes Project, a family residential and leisure development located north of the port city of Durban.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com