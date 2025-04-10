Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Avaloq, a leader in private banking, wealth management and investment management technology, has inaugurated its new regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This strategic expansion follows the signing of InvestGB, the wealth and investment management arm of Gulf Bank, and the recent addition of another major client in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area. By strengthening its presence in the UAE, Avaloq aims to support the region’s financial institutions as they adapt to the evolving expectations of investors and address the key trends and challenges highlighted by Avaloq’s industry research, particularly in technology adoption and client trust.

The opening of Avaloq’s new office in Dubai marks a significant milestone in its international growth. For years, Avaloq has been a trusted partner to prominent financial institutions in the region, supporting their offshore activities in Switzerland while helping global firms establish their onshore wealth management business in the Middle East. With its expanded local presence and new regional partnerships, Avaloq aims to accelerate the digital transformation of financial services across the GCC.

Avaloq’s specialized core platform automates and standardizes processes across front, middle and back-office operations, while its open architecture enables the seamless integration of innovative third-party services. Thanks to the platform’s built-in automation, financial institutions can achieve high service accuracy and straight-through processing (STP) rates, resulting in greater operational efficiency. Additionally, Avaloq’s front-office technology, along with its web and mobile banking platforms, supports firms in creating an enhanced experience for both clients and advisers.

The GCC has emerged as a highly attractive region for wealth management, buoyed by ongoing economic diversification and a growing affluent population. Avaloq’s industry research, based on surveys with over 3,000 investors and 300 wealth managers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, reveals the potential for financial institutions in the region to enhance their service offerings – and the risks of not keeping up with investor expectations. In the UAE, the top reasons for switching advisers include a lack of trust (44%), high costs (44%) and lack of transparency (39%). At the same time, UAE investors place a lot of value on clear communication (88%) and effective risk management (84%) when it comes to building trust in their adviser. This underscores the necessity for digital tools that not only streamline operations but also empower advisers to provide insightful, transparent and trust-building advisory services.

With the GCC on a strong growth path, the opening of Avaloq’s Dubai office reflects the company’s confidence in the region’s potential and its commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation in financial services. Avaloq’s solutions will play a key role in enabling the region’s financial institutions to maximize the benefits of digitalization, better serve their clients in the long term and strengthen the GCC’s standing as a hub for wealth management and investment management.

Akash Anand, Head of Middle East and Africa at Avaloq, said: “The GCC is a dynamic and fast-growing market for private banking, wealth management and investment management. We are excited to establish a strong local presence in Dubai, allowing us to work even more closely with the region’s leading financial institutions as the Middle East’s wealth and investment management sector continues to mature. Our platform and services will help harmonize their technology ecosystems, enabling them to deliver better value for their clients while driving their long-term success and strengthening their competitive edge.”

Avaloq’s new office is located at:

AVALOQ Innovation Middle East Ltd

Unit P6-02C, Level P6, Park Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

About Avaloq

Avaloq is a premium provider of front-to-back software and services for over 170 financial institutions around the world. Our clients include private banks, wealth managers and investment managers, as well as retail banks. We develop software that can be deployed flexibly through cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) or on-premises, and we offer banking operations outsourcing through our business process as a service (BPaaS) model. Avaloq is a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies.

www.avaloq.com

​​​​​​​About Avaloq’s research

The Avaloq wealth insights 2024 report is based on online surveys of 3,012 affluent to (ultra-) high net worth investors and 341 wealth management professionals with a minimum of 5 years’ industry experience. The research covers 11 European, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets: Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The surveys were conducted in February and March 2024. The report includes contributions from BlackRock, EY, Kasikornbank, NEC Laboratories Europe, Oracle and UnionBank of the Philippines.

Read the full report: https://www.avaloq.com/resources/reports/avaloq-wealth-insights-2024