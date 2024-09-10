Double-digit Growth in key GCC Markets Highlights Successful Expansion Strategy

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Following last year's announcement of its ambitious international expansion plans, Avalon Pharmaceuticals has made significant strides in global markets, achieving an impressive 85% growth in exports during the first semester of this year. This growth far exceeds the company's initial expectations and underscores Avalon’s commitment to establishing a strong global presence.

The recent growth was driven by strategic initiatives and partnerships, particularly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Avalon has reinforced its market presence through a key collaboration with the region’s largest distributor, City Pharmacy.

Avalon's performance this year has also been bolstered by successful agreements with five of the top six retailers in the UAE, ensuring that its products are now available in 60% to 70% of the market. This increased availability is supported by the company’s it’s comprehensive growth strategy, which has been crucial in driving both market penetration and consumer engagement. This strategy focuses on selecting the right distributors, ensuring widespread product availability, enhancing visibility through targeted efforts, and effectively promoting products with the support of a dedicated medical team and expert advisors.

Mr. Mohamed Maher Al Ghannam, Managing Director & CEO of Avalon, commented on this achievement, saying: “Our partnerships have been instrumental in accelerating our growth in regional markets. This success is a testament to our strategic approach, strength of our teams, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions across the globe. As Avalon continues to expand internationally, it remains committed to upholding the “Saudi Made” standard of high quality and competitive pricing. This commitment has earned Avalon a strong reputation not only in Saudi Arabia but also in international markets. Our products reflect the high standards of Saudi manufacturing, which is recognized and respected globally. We are proud to carry this legacy forward as we expand into new markets.”

The Saudi Import and Export Authorities have been pivotal in supporting Avalon’s efforts, helping the company register and export its products to new markets. Reflecting on the year’s successes, Al Ghannam added, “We are one of the few companies that have achieved 85% growth in such a short period. With our eyes set on exporting 30% of our total business by 2030, we remain confident that our strategic initiatives will continue to drive our success.”

In addition to the UAE, Avalon has experienced substantial growth in Kuwait and Oman, with both countries recording double-digit increases. The company also secured new agreements in Iraq, further expanding its footprint in the region. Avalon is now looking to build on this momentum by entering new markets, including Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Morocco, as part of its strategic roadmap and growth ambitions.

-Ends-

About Avalon Pharma

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company is a privately held, Saudi Arabian Pharmaceuticals company working towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through its commitment to local manufacturing, excellence and development of human resources. Avalon Pharma’s journey began 25 years ago in Riyadh, when a group of friends envisioned creating a consumer healthcare company that would make a significant impact in the industry. In keeping with their plans, the company was first established as the Middle East Factory for Chemical Products in 1998. It then evolved into (Avalon Pharma), with various sub-brands beneath it. They began by focusing on hospital products, such as ultrasound gels and K Jelly, and started producing these items locally. The first muscle pain relief cream branded as Avalon Muscle Pain Relief Cream was launched into the market.

As the team identified new opportunities in the market, they expanded their offerings by adding products like Salinose (nasal spray) and Avalon Hand Cream. In 2002, the company established MEDICO and commenced distribution operations. Recognizing the growing demand for cosmetic products, they ventured into the realm of semi-solids, an area with less complexity. In 2003, Avalon Pharma obtained a Ministry of Health License to manufacture healthcare herbal products. The company started exporting to select GCC countries in 2004. In 2006, Avalon Pharma was renamed as the Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company Ltd and a Ministry of Health License to manufacture medicines was subsequently obtained. By 2006, Avalon Pharma had begun producing semi-solid pharmaceutical products, marking a significant milestone in the company's development.

Today, Avalon Pharma has achieved significant milestones; it specializes in manufacturing prescription medications, general health products, and personal care items. It is a market leader in various other product categories and is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among other accomplishments.

Throughout its 25-year journey, Avalon Pharma has continued to grow, adapt, and innovate, always looking for new opportunities and ways to better serve their customers. As they move forward, they remain committed to upholding their values and maintaining a strong focus on quality, innovation, and local talent development.

For more press information or to request an interview, please contact:

Joelle Chidiac

Avalon Pharma

joelle.chidiac@avalon.com.sa