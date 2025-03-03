Dubai, UAE: Autorun, the exclusive dealer of OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, has officially opened the brand’s first showroom in Dubai on Al Ittihad Road. The grand opening event was held in the presence of representatives of both companies along an elite of media members and influencers. The new showroom will provide customers with an immersive experience of the brand’s cutting-edge vehicles and innovative mobility solutions.

The Al Ittihad Road showroom is the first in a series of dedicated retail spaces for OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE, with another flagship showroom set to open later this year on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The state-of-the-art facility will showcase the brand’s latest models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, along with a comprehensive aftersales service to ensure an exceptional customer experience.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented on the occasion:

“The grand opening of our first showroom in Dubai, in partnership with Autorun, marks a significant step in our expansion across the UAE. With innovation at the core of OMODA & JAECOO, we are dedicated to providing intelligent and future-ready mobility solutions tailored to the needs of the region. We are confident that Autorun’s expertise will enhance our ability to deliver a premium experience to our customers.”

Ali Alshamali, Chairman of Autorun, added: “We are honoured to celebrate the grand opening of OMODA & JAECOO’s first showroom in Dubai, strengthening our partnership as the brand’s exclusive dealer in the emirate. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, where we bring world-class automotive solutions to the UAE market. With our deep industry expertise and a commitment to innovation, we look forward to redefining the customer experience for OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent and stylish vehicles.”

With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and intelligent design, OMODA & JAECOO is reshaping the UAE automotive landscape, offering premium vehicles that cater to modern drivers’ evolving needs. The grand opening of the Al Ittihad showroom represents the next chapter in the brand’s regional expansion, bringing a new era of automotive excellence to Dubai.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.

About Autorun

Autorun, (Autorun OJC Cars Trading LLC), is a premier automotive distributor in Dubai, committed to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions through strategic partnerships with global automotive brands. As the exclusive dealer for OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, Autorun brings a wealth of expertise in the automotive industry, offering customers state-of-the-art vehicles that combine innovation, sustainability, and intelligent design.

With two flagship showrooms located on Al Ittihad Road and yet to be opened on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with dedicated service centers at both locations, Autorun ensures a seamless car ownership experience, from sales to aftersales support. Backed by a customer-centric approach and a strong commitment to excellence, Autorun is redefining the automotive landscape in Dubai by providing high-quality, future-ready vehicles tailored to the modern driver’s needs.